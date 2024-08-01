Watch The Hilarious Borderlands Cast Prank The Press

As the highly anticipated Borderlands movie gears up for its theatrical release on August 9th, fans are in for a treat. The latest buzz around the movie isn’t just about its star-studded cast or the thrilling action it promises. At a recent press event, the cast and crew turned the tables on the press with a series of hilarious pranks, making it an unforgettable experience. In a newly released video, you can witness these light-hearted moments firsthand. Let’s dive into what makes this event and the movie so special.

Watch the Cast and Crew Prank the Press

The cast and crew had fun at a recent press event. Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black played tricks on the press. Journalists were surprised and entertained. The video can be watched on the official Borderlands movie website and social media.

The Borderlands Video Game

The movie is based on the popular video game Borderlands. The game was created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. It is set on the planet Pandora. Players go on quests filled with action and humor. The movie aims to capture the game’s spirit. Fans of the game are excited about the film.

Borderlands Trailer:

Borderlands hits theaters on August 9th, and fans can expect an action-packed adventure filled with humor, heart, and high-stakes battles. The film’s storyline, centered around Lilith’s mission to find the missing daughter of Atlas, will take audiences on a rollercoaster journey through Pandora’s chaotic landscape.

Don’t forget to watch the video of the cast pranking the press. It will make you excited for the movie!

Director: Eli Roth

Writer(s): Eli Roth and Joe Crombie

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis

