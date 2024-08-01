BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Gender Swaps A Classic Batman Villain

Batman: The Caped Crusader is the original Amazon Prime Video series that acts as a spiritual sequel to the classic, Batman: The Animated Series. The show works beautifully as a reimagining of the critically acclaimed series, bringing it into the modern day. And while a lot feels familiar, there are some new concepts and some that have been tweaked to fit the new narrative. One such change is the gender swapping of one of the members of Batman’s Rogues’ gallery. The Batman: Caped Crusader Penguin is a woman in the new series. And while it doesn’t really change much it’s initially a little surprising.

Please note that the following will contain spoilers for the premiere episode of Batman: The Caped Crusader.

Batman: Caped Crusader comes from the mind of Bruce Timm, the original creator of Batman: TAS. Joining him are J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubaker as Executive Producers. The series harkens back to an earlier time in Batman’s career, during a time period that feels very 1940-50s. The design of the character is more akin to his earlier comic book debut, with longer and slimmer ears on the cowl.

Caped Crusader does a lot of cool things, by changing a lot of existing Batman lore, but in a way that actually gives depth to the story and those reimaginings. But one change that had me a little confused initially, is the Batman: Caped Crusader Penguin. The show gender-swaps the original Oswald Cobblepot into Oswalda Cobblepot, voiced by the amazing Minnie Driver.

Batman: Caped Crusader Penguin Is Minnie Driver

The first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader focuses on a turf war between two local Gotham City gangsters. One of those gangsters is club owner Oswalda Cobblepot, who is really a criminal called Penguin by night. The episode, along with the performances are wonderful. Driver is excellent as a female Penguin, and her voice-acting of this classic Batman villain is so surprisingly incredible, that it just adds to a strong premiere for the show.

But the change initially was met with confusion. When Oswalda initially appears, she’s doing a type of cabaret performance at Penguin’s nightclub. This may be due to my own internalized sexism, but I assumed that was just a regular singer endnote Penguin herself. And that confusion was further compounded when we saw that the Batman: Caped Crusader Penguin also has older sons as well. I’m embarrassed to say it took a while for me to piece it together.

But despite my own confusion, while gender-swapping the Penguin may seem like it was gratuitous, it actually adds a different element to this premiere episode. The episode sees one of her sons actually betray Oswalda, but in a way that has vibes of classic mobster dramas. Her son’s fear of his mother, a snitch, an assault on a police station— the episode had all the makings of a strong debut that set the stage for the Batman: Caped Crusader series. And a lot of those plot points wouldn’t have worked in this version if Penguin was a man. Which is just another way that Batman: Caped Crusader add new depth to these familiar stories and characters. Through changes that then explore new aspects of those classic stories.

Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming on Prime Video.

