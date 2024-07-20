Longlegs Review: Maika Monroe and Nic Cage Are Electric

Osgood Perkins‘ Longlegs is a masterclass in horror and thriller filmmaking. It blends atmospheric tension with a deeply unsettling narrative that haunts long after the credits roll. With Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe starring as the leads, the film delivers a chilling exploration of occultism, psychological terror, and the insidious nature of evil.

Set against the eerie backdrop of 1970s and 1990s Oregon, Longlegs opens with an unforgettable sequence that sets the tone for the entire film. A little girl with a Polaroid camera follows a mysterious voice into the woods, only to encounter the grotesque figure of Longlegs, played with unnerving intensity by Nicolas Cage. This scene, steeped in foreboding and dread, introduces us to the film’s central antagonist, whose presence looms large over the narrative.

The film then shifts to the 1990s, where Maika Monroe’s Lee Harker, a newly recruited FBI agent, is introduced. Monroe’s portrayal of Harker is compelling, blending vulnerability with a steely determination. Her character’s inexplicable intuition and possible clairvoyance add a supernatural layer to the investigation of a series of brutal murder-suicides, each linked by cryptic, Satanic messages signed by Longlegs.

The narrative intricately weaves together past and present, gradually revealing the connections between Lee, the mysterious Longlegs, and the horrific events she is tasked with investigating. The plot’s complexity is a testament to Perkins’ skill as a storyteller. He maintains suspense and delivering well-timed twists that keep the audience engaged.

Nicolas Cage’s performance as Longlegs is nothing short of mesmerizing. His portrayal of the disfigured, erratic antagonist is both terrifying and captivating, embodying a palpable sense of malevolence. Cage’s ability to switch between moments of calm, almost tender menace, and explosive violence is a highlight of the film. He makes Longlegs a memorable and genuinely frightening villain.

Maika Monroe shines as Lee Harker, delivering a nuanced performance that captures the character’s internal struggle and growing realization of her connection to Longlegs. Monroe’s chemistry with Blair Underwood’s Carter, her skeptical yet supportive supervisor, adds depth to the narrative, grounding the supernatural elements in a believable investigative partnership.

The supporting cast, including Alicia Witt as Lee’s mother Ruth, Michelle Choi-Lee, and Dakota Daulby, all contribute to the film’s immersive atmosphere. Witt, in particular, stands out in her portrayal of Ruth. Her transformation from a seemingly oblivious mother to a pivotal player in Longlegs’ scheme is both shocking and heartbreaking.

Perkins’ direction is masterful, utilizing a slow-burn approach to build tension and unease. The film’s visual style enhances the sense of dread. The use of lighting and shadow, combined with an evocative score, creates a hauntingly immersive experience.

Perkins’ attention to detail is evident in the film’s symbolic imagery and the recurring motifs of dolls and Polaroid photographs. These serve as unsettling reminders of Longlegs’ influence.

Longlegs delves into themes of trauma, familial bonds, and the nature of evil. The film’s exploration of Satanic rituals and occult symbolism adds a layer of existential horror. It’ll make you question the boundaries between free will and malevolent influence. Lee’s journey from FBI agent to confronting her dark past and familial connections to Longlegs adds depth to the film.

The film also raises intriguing questions about the nature of clairvoyance and intuition. It positions Lee’s abilities as both a gift and a curse. Her relationship with her mother mirrors this duality.

Overall:

Longlegs is a standout entry in the horror thriller genre. It offers a richly layered narrative, exceptional performances, and a meticulously crafted atmosphere of dread. Osgood Perkins has crafted a film that is both intellectually stimulating and viscerally terrifying. It’s anchored by standout performances from Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

Acting - 10/10 10/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Rewatchability - 9/10 9/10 Overall 9.7/10 9.7/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)