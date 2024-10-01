Wolfs Review: Disappointing Effort But With Right Ingredients

Jon Watts’ Wolfs is a film that promises an engaging blend of action and comedy, fueled by the undeniable star power of George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Set against a backdrop of high-stakes situations, gritty violence, and quick-witted banter, the film introduces two professional fixers forced to work together on a chaotic job, despite their preference to fly solo. While Wolfs delivers some well-executed action sequences and playful repartee between its leads, it ultimately struggles to find a balance between its ambitious narrative and the need for a coherent story, resulting in a film that entertains in bursts but leaves much to be desired.

Plot:

The plot centers on Jack (George Clooney) and Nick (Brad Pitt), two veteran fixers who get roped into an unexpected and increasingly convoluted job. The story kicks off when Margaret (Amy Ryan), an older woman running for District Attorney, accidentally kills a young man, The Kid (Austin Abrams), in a hotel room. Panicked and desperate, she calls Jack for help. Jack arrives prepared to clean up the mess, but his straightforward operation quickly spirals out of control when another fixer, Nick, arrives, sent by the hotel’s mysterious owner, Pam (Poorna Jagannathan).

Compelling dynamic:

From the outset, the film introduces a compelling dynamic between Jack and Nick—two lone wolves forced to cooperate under unusual circumstances. Clooney and Pitt’s performances play to their strengths, with Clooney bringing his trademark suave charm and Pitt delivering his usual blend of cool nonchalance. Their chemistry is undeniable, and much of the film’s charm comes from watching these two seasoned actors play off one another. The banter between them, filled with snarky comments and begrudging respect, provides the comedic backbone of the film, even if the humor is sometimes hit or miss.

What begins as a seemingly simple cleanup job quickly spirals into a complex web of drug deals, hidden agendas, and escalating chaos. As Jack and Nick dig deeper, they discover a bag of drugs in the hotel room and a hidden camera, making them suspect they’ve been set up. Their journey takes them from hotel rooms to high-speed car chases, run-ins with shady characters like Dimitri “The Croatian,” and violent encounters with armed forces like “The Albanians.”

First act and pacing issues:

While the film’s first act sets the stage for an exciting caper, the narrative starts to lose focus as the plot grows increasingly convoluted. The introduction of numerous side characters and subplots, including drug kingpin Lagrange, The Kid’s involvement in a drug ring, and the fixers’ tenuous connection to a larger conspiracy, makes the story feel overstuffed. There are moments where the film tries to be too clever for its own good, with twists and turns that add complexity but fail to provide satisfying payoffs.

The pacing suffers as a result, with certain scenes dragging on while others rush through key developments. The film often feels like it’s juggling too many elements—action, comedy, mystery, and drama—without fully committing to any one of them. This lack of cohesion ultimately weakens the impact of the film, as it becomes difficult to stay invested in the increasingly convoluted plot.

Impressive action:

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Wolfs does deliver on its promise of action-packed sequences. From high-speed chases to shootouts with rival gangs, the film excels in its more visceral moments. The action is slickly choreographed, with Watts showcasing his ability to create tension-filled set pieces. A standout scene involves Jack and Nick navigating a shootout with “The Albanians” in a warehouse, where the choreography and cinematography shine. These moments are undoubtedly the film’s highlights, providing the adrenaline rush that action fans crave.

The comedic elements, while present, are more of a mixed bag. Clooney and Pitt’s banter is enjoyable but can feel repetitive as the film progresses. Some jokes land well, particularly when the two are forced to confront their age and physical limitations in the field—bad backs and all—while others feel forced, disrupting the overall tone. Watts seems to struggle with finding the right balance between humor and tension, resulting in a film that can feel uneven tonally.

Cast:

One of the film’s saving graces is its cast, with Clooney and Pitt delivering strong performances that elevate the material. Clooney’s Jack is cool under pressure, his calculated demeanor contrasting with Pitt’s more laid-back and impulsive Nick. Their dynamic is engaging to watch, especially as they begrudgingly come to respect each other’s methods. Amy Ryan is also noteworthy as Margaret, a woman caught in the crossfire of the chaos she helped create. While her role is more limited, Ryan manages to bring depth to her character, adding a layer of desperation and vulnerability to the story.

Austin Abrams as The Kid adds a layer of unpredictability to the mix, though his character feels underdeveloped in comparison to the two leads. Poorna Jagannathan’s Pam is an intriguing figure but doesn’t get nearly enough screen time to make a lasting impact. The film misses an opportunity to explore these supporting characters in greater depth, which could have added richness to the narrative.

Overall:

As Wolfs hurtles toward its conclusion, the film attempts to tie together its various plot threads, but the resolution feels rushed and unsatisfying. While the action-heavy finale provides some thrilling moments, the lack of clear answers and a coherent narrative leaves the viewer with more questions than answers. The film tries to make a statement about loyalty and trust, particularly in the context of Jack and Nick’s relationship, but it’s buried beneath the layers of confusion that the plot creates.

Wolfs is a film that has all the right ingredients—a talented cast, an intriguing premise, and moments of well-executed action—but ultimately falls short of its potential. Jon Watts’ attempt to blend action, comedy, and mystery results in an uneven and often confusing narrative that fails to fully satisfy. While the performances of Clooney and Pitt keep the film entertaining, the lack of focus and clear direction prevents Wolfs from leaving a lasting impact. For fans of the genre or the lead actors, there’s still enough here to warrant a watch, but Wolfs ultimately feels like a missed opportunity.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5/10 5/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 6/10 6/10

Rewatchability - 4.5/10 4.5/10 Overall 5.8/10 5.8/10