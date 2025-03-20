O’Dessa Review: A Visually Striking but Hollow Musical Odyssey

Geremy Jasper’s O’Dessa is an ambitious blend of post-apocalyptic adventure and jukebox musical, a genre mashup that promises an epic, emotionally charged journey. Starring Sadie Sink as the titular heroine, the film follows a young farm girl’s quest across a dystopian wasteland to reclaim a stolen family heirloom and rescue her beloved. With a stellar supporting cast, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall, O’Dessa boasts a bold visual palette and a soundtrack brimming with eclectic tunes.

Unfortunately, despite its intriguing concept and impressive production design, the film falters in execution. The narrative struggles to find depth, the character development remains shallow, and the musical elements, while lively, often feel shoehorned in rather than organically integrated. The result is a visually and sonically rich experience that lacks emotional resonance, making O’Dessa a frustrating watch.

A World of Dust and Melody:

From its opening moments, O’Dessa establishes its unique setting with striking cinematography. The desolate landscapes, littered with remnants of a forgotten civilization, evoke a Mad Max-style wasteland infused with the eerie, dreamlike aesthetic of a fairy tale. Cinematographer Rina Yang crafts stunning visuals, blending the raw grittiness of a broken world with bursts of neon-drenched surrealism.

The world-building is one of O’Dessa’s greatest strengths. The film introduces strange factions, eccentric villains, and hidden pockets of life thriving amidst the ruins. Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett) is a flamboyant, tyrannical figure whose underground nightclub serves as both a refuge and a prison for lost souls. However, lots of these characters and the world they inhabit brim with potential, but the script never fully fleshes them out, leaving the audience yearning for more depth.

Sadie Sink Shines, But the Film Leaves Her Stranded:

Sadie Sink, fresh off her Stranger Things fame and The Whale, delivers a committed performance as O’Dessa. She imbues the character with a raw intensity, bringing both vulnerability and ferocity to the role. Whether she’s belting out a powerful ballad or navigating the harsh wasteland, Sink is magnetic, making it all the more frustrating that the script doesn’t give her much to work with.

O’Dessa’s motivations are clear, but the film does little to develop her beyond these goals. Unlike other great cinematic heroines on quests, O’Dessa’s journey feels less about transformation and more about moving from point A to point B. There’s little introspection, and her character arc remains disappointingly flat.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., a proven talent (Waves, Luce), is underutilized as Euri. As a result, his relationship with O’Dessa lacks significant depth, making it hard to invest in the two’s relationship. Without strong chemistry or meaningful interactions, the central love story feels hollow.

Impressive music:

The film’s musical component is a major selling point, and it’s also one of its biggest successes. With tons of original songs, O’Dessa incorporates a mix of rock anthems, folk ballads, and punk-infused rebellion tunes. Even if you don’t end up enjoying the film as a whole, it’ll be tough to not find yourself loving at least a handful of the songs. Sink is definitely a capable vocalist as well, and her performances are passionate.

Style Over Substance:

Jasper’s direction is undeniably stylish, and at times, O’Dessa feels like a love letter to classic rock operas and dystopian fantasies. There are nods to everything from The Road Warrior to Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the film’s production design is brimming with fascinating details. The problem is that all this style isn’t anchored by a compelling story.

The pacing is erratic, with some scenes dragging while others rush through key moments. The screenplay’s biggest flaw is its reluctance to fully develop its characters and themes. There are hints of deeper ideas—about love, destiny, and the power of music—but they remain surface-level. When the credits roll, O’Dessa leaves behind plenty of striking images and enjoyable songs but little emotional impact.

Overall:

O’Dessa is a film that dares to be different, and for that, it deserves some credit. It’s visually inventive, musically bold, and anchored by a strong lead performance from Sadie Sink. However, its underdeveloped story, weak character dynamics, and inconsistent execution prevent it from reaching its full potential. The film feels like a beautiful but empty music video—stunning to look at, pleasant to listen to, but ultimately lacking in substance.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5/10 5/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 5/10 5/10

Overall 5.4/10 5.4/10