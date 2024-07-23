House of the Dragon Heats Up with Unscripted Kiss

Hold onto your dragons, folks! The latest episode of House of the Dragon left fans buzzing with an unexpected twist. Sonoya Mizuno, who plays Lady Mysaria, spilled the beans on a steamy, unscripted moment that set the screen ablaze. Mizuno revealed that the passionate kiss between Mysaria and Queen Rhaenyra wasn’t in the original script. So, how did this sizzling scene come to be? Let’s dive into the details.

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, the tension between Mysaria and Rhaenyra reaches a boiling point. After the chaos of Rook’s Rest, Queen Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy, finds solace in Mysaria’s comforting words. Mizuno explains, “It wasn’t scripted as a kiss. I think it was scripted as… there’s just breath between them or something.”

The emotional scene took a turn when D’Arcy suggested a more intimate interaction. “From that, it felt so organic to go into the kiss,” Mizuno shares. The unscripted kiss added depth and authenticity to their characters’ relationship.

The Power of the Moment

Mizuno and D’Arcy were keen to avoid making the kiss feel “queer-baity in any sense.” They wanted it to resonate emotionally. Mizuno notes, “I don’t think either of them have been hugged like that in a long time, if not ever.” The hug’s vulnerability transformed into a tender kiss, highlighting the raw emotion of the moment.

The Impact of Daemon’s Shadow

Mysaria’s history with Daemon, portrayed by Matt Smith, looms over her relationship with Rhaenyra. Mizuno likens it to “two women who had the same ex-boyfriend.” Their shared experiences with Daemon help them bond and find common ground. Despite Daemon’s unpredictable nature, Mysaria remains focused on supporting Rhaenyra.

A Strategic Alliance

Mysaria’s loyalty to Rhaenyra isn’t just about personal feelings. Mizuno describes her character as an “opportunist,” always looking to leverage the current situation. With Daemon out of the picture, Mysaria pulls Rhaenyra back into their alliance. This pragmatic approach underscores the intricate power dynamics at play.

Emotional Depth and Genuine Connection

When Mysaria opens up about her traumatic past, it’s a pivotal moment. Mizuno worked hard to portray this vulnerability authentically. “It was very much about not making it about Mysaria, but making it about Rhaenyra,” she explains. Mysaria’s monologue serves as a rallying cry for Rhaenyra’s cause, highlighting the struggles of the small folk.

Pure Intentions or Hidden Agendas?

Fans might wonder about Mysaria’s true motives. Mizuno admits, “I find this question difficult to answer.” She believes Mysaria genuinely fights for the small folk, driven by a deep-seated belief in their cause. However, she acknowledges that viewers might have their interpretations of Mysaria’s actions.

The Future of Mysaria and Rhaenyra

As war brews in Westeros, the focus shifts from personal feelings to survival and strategy. Mizuno teases that while the kiss was a significant moment, “feelings and sexy times aren’t really the priority” in the face of impending conflict. The evolving relationship between Mysaria and Rhaenyra promises more twists and turns.

The unexpected kiss between Mysaria and Rhaenyra has added a new layer of complexity to House of the Dragon. With stellar performances by Sonoya Mizuno and Emma D’Arcy, fans are in for an emotional rollercoaster. As the war for the Iron Throne heats up, one thing is certain: this dragon-fueled drama will keep us all on the edge of our seats.