London Event Celebrates Upcoming Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

Disney+ shared photos from an exciting screening event in London for Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The event showcased the first two episodes of the thrilling live-action series, set to premiere on June 4 exclusively on Disney+.

Star-Studded Screening Event

The London screening event was a star-studded affair, with many of the series’ cast members in attendance. Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, and Rebecca Henderson walked the red carpet alongside the Wookiee character Kelnacca, adding a touch of galactic charm to the proceedings. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland, along with producer Rayne Roberts, also graced the event, engaging with fans and media alike.

A Thrilling New Addition to the Star Wars Universe

The Acolyte promises to be a gripping addition to the Star Wars saga. The series dives into an investigation of a shocking crime spree that brings together a respected Jedi Master, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, and a dangerous warrior from his past, played by Amandla Stenberg. As the story unfolds, they navigate a dark path where sinister forces blur the lines between good and evil.

Meet the Stellar Cast and Crew

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland, the creative mind behind The Acolyte, based the series on George Lucas’s Star Wars universe. She serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Co-executive producers Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana, as well as producers Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow, round out the talented production team.

Directors and Musical Score

Headland directed the premiere episodes (Episodes 101 and 102), setting a high standard for the series. The directing team includes Kogonada (Episodes 103 and 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Episodes 104 and 105), and Hanelle Culpepper (Episodes 106 and 108), each bringing their unique vision to the Star Wars universe.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, renowned for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte, promising an evocative and immersive musical experience.

Mark Your Calendars

With its compelling storyline, stellar cast, and exceptional production team, The Acolyte is set to captivate Star Wars fans around the world. Don’t miss the launch of the first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embark on a suspenseful journey into the darker corners of the Star Wars universe with The Acolyte.