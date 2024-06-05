Star Power Assembles for “The King of Kings”

Get ready for a visually stunning and star-studded retelling of the life of Jesus Christ! Mofac Animation’s new upcoming film, “The King of Kings” isn’t your everyday Sunday school cartoon. At first glance “The King of Kings” easily boasts a powerhouse voice cast. The cast includes legendary actors Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Mark Hamill

Kingsley lends his iconic voice to High Priest Caiaphas, who oversaw Jesus’ trial. Hamill takes on the role of King Herod, infamous for the Massacre of the Innocents. And Brosnan brings Pontius Pilate, the man who ultimately ordered Jesus’ crucifixion, to animated life. These heavyweights join an already impressive cast featuring Academy Award winners Kenneth Branagh and Forest Whitaker. There’s also Golden Globe winners Oscar Isaac and Uma Thurman, and rising star Roman Griffin Davis too!

A Dickens of a Tale

The film takes a unique approach, following Charles Dickens and his youngest son Walter on a fantastical journey through time. Dickens uses his storytelling magic to bring the life of Jesus, his struggles, and his adversaries to life for his son. This creative twist allows the story to be relatable and engaging for audiences of all ages.

The talent doesn’t stop on screen. “The King of Kings” is directed by Seong-ho Jang, a highly respected Korean filmmaker known for his groundbreaking visual effects work. The script is a collaboration between Jang and Rob Edwards, who has writing credits on Disney classics like “The Princess and the Frog” and “Treasure Planet.” With this team at the helm, “The King of Kings” promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally powerful experience.

A Story for the Ages

“The King of Kings” isn’t just another animated film. It’s a chance to experience one of the most important stories ever told in a fresh and engaging way. The all-star cast, innovative storytelling, and talented production team make this a must-see for families and anyone interested in the life of Jesus Christ.

Bonus Fun Fact: Did you know “The King of Kings” is actually based on a little-known short story by Charles Dickens himself? This lesser-known work adds another layer of intrigue to this upcoming animated epic.

While a release date hasn’t been officially announced, “The King of Kings” is expected to hit theaters sometime around Easter 2025. Keep an eye out for more details and get ready for a truly unforgettable cinematic experience!

Source: Mofac Animation