Dark Matter: Season 1 Episode 6 Takes a Trippy Turn

Apple TV+’s mind-bending sci-fi series, Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton, just dropped Season 1 episode 6, and let me tell you, things got realll weird. We’re talking alternate realities, shady therapists, and enough plot twists to make your head spin. Our boy Jason (Edgerton) is still stuck in this messed-up multiverse, bouncing from one reality to another like a cosmic pinball. This episode finds him doing things he didn’t think he would do. We also catch a glimpse of Jason-2’s life back home, and let’s just say, things are tense with his wife. Is there any way for Jason-1 to get back to his original life, or is he stuck playing tourist in the infinite multiverse?

What makes you YOU?

Meanwhile, Jason’s partner-in-crime, Amanda (Alice Braga), is starting to question everything. What is the point? What are her goals? The lines are blurring, and the whole multiverse thing is starting to feel less like a cool adventure and more like a bad idea. Speaking of bad ideas, there’s a surprising moment of connection between Jason and Amanda in this episode. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all hearts and flowers, but hey, a little romance can go a long way when you’re lost in the infinite abyss of reality.

Cliffhangers Galore

Of course, Dark Matter wouldn’t be Dark Matter without a cliffhanger ending that’ll leave you screaming into the void. We learn some new info about that mysterious box, and let’s just say, it has the potential to mess things up even more. Absolutely. Dark Matter is a wild ride, perfect for anyone who enjoys sci-fi with a healthy dose of mind-bending weirdness. Just don’t expect any easy answers. This show is all about the journey, not the destination.

A Blast from the Past: The Dark Matter Book Series

Before Dark Matter warped our minds on Apple TV+, it was a trilogy of sci-fi novels by Blake Crouch. These books took readers on a mind-bending journey through parallel realities, leaving them questioning everything. So, if you’re craving even more multiverse madness, check out the books that started it all.

Ready to take the plunge? Head over to Apple TV+ and check out Dark Matter. Just trust me, you won’t regret it. (Unless you get motion sickness from too many reality jumps, then maybe skip it.)

Dark Matter: Season 1 Episode 6 Takes a Trippy Turn Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Overall 7.8/10 7.8/10