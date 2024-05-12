Review: Kingdom Of The Planet of the Apes

The Good:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes excels in its portrayal of the ape society in various ways. The phenomenal CGI breathes life into these creatures and makes them easily believable. Their emotions are remarkably clear thanks to the talented actors behind the motion-capture suits. Kevin Durand as Proximus is probably my favorite. He had me saying “What a wonderful day!” immediately after the film.

The action sequences in the film are intense and pull you right into the heart of the battle. More conflicts would have been nice, but when things do escalate, it’s quite engaging. The final action sequence is easily the best of the film by far.

The world-building is equally impressive in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The post-apocalyptic setting is carefully crafted, with detailed set pieces that enhance the film’s realism. The story itself is compelling, cleverly weaving in creative nods to the franchise’s history and ape culture, all while pushing the narrative forward.

The Bad:

However, the human storyline doesn’t quite measure up to the ape narrative. While not terrible, it feels underdeveloped due to a lack of in-depth exposition about the current state of humanity. We get glimpses of their struggles, but these details are often teased rather than explained. A stronger foundation for the human characters and their world would have enriched the overall experience.

The film introduces a captivating villain whose complexity is a breath of fresh air. His motivations, while seemingly well-intentioned, come at a great cost to the humans. This creates a fascinating moral dilemma and has the potential to drive a deeper wedge between the villain and the main character. Unfortunately, the villain’s arc feels underdeveloped due to limited screen time.

The pacing can be inconsistent at times. The initial introduction of the human character, Freya, feels particularly slow, hindering the film’s momentum early on. In contrast, the action sequences are masterfully crafted, transporting viewers directly into the heart of the conflict.

The Verdict:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes remains an enjoyable and engaging cinematic experience that solidifies its place among the better entries in the franchise. The visual effects are groundbreaking, the ape narrative is captivating, and the world-building is immersive. Do not feel compelled to rewatch all of the previous films. This movie does a good job of recapping the previous events enough for you to enjoy. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the franchise, this film offers a worthwhile addition to the Planet of the Apes mythology.