Sigourney Weaver Might Be Joining The Mandalorian & Grogu!

Okay Star Wars fam, get ready! We got some rumors swirling around the galaxy far, far away! Remember The Mandalorian & Grogu, the upcoming movie that’s gonna be the first Star Wars flick since The Rise of Skywalker way back in 2019? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, legendary sci-fi actress Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join the cast!

This is a big deal, folks. Weaver’s been battling aliens and fighting for survival in space for decades. We’re talking facing down face-huggers in Alien and blasting bugs with Ripley in Aliens. So, dealing with stormtroopers and bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe? Piece of cake for this action hero. Jon Favreau, the mastermind behind The Mandalorian series, is directing the movie. We already know the show itself was a smash hit, especially thanks to the adorable Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). Plus, Pedro Pascal continues to rock the helmet as the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin. Season 3 just wrapped last year, and produiced spin-offs like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka on the way.

Speaking of Pascal, it’s unclear how much screentime he’ll get in the movie. Dude’s busy! He’s gotta film The Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios soon. But hey, at least we might get to see Weaver rock a lightsaber or pilot a sweet spaceship! News about Weaver joining the cast is exciting, especially because she’s known for playing strong female characters. Remember Ripley? Total badass. We can’t wait to see what kind of role she takes on in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Right now, details about her character are under wraps, but you know we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for any updates. Who knows, maybe she’ll be a bounty hunter with a mysterious past or a wise Jedi Master with hidden knowledge. The possibilities are endless!

So, what do you think, Star Wars fans? Is Sigourney Weaver a good fit for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Sound off in the comments below and let us know your theories!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)