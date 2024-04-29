KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES – Chicago – Advance Screening

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Would you like to see KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy and directed by Wes Ball?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
(L-R): Soona (played by Lydia Peckham) and Noa (played by Owen Teague) in 20th Century Studios’ KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, May 7th
7:00PM

About KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is directed by Wes Ball (the “Maze Runner” trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (“IT”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Kevin Durand (“Locke & Key”), Peter Macon (“Shameless”), and William H. Macy (“Fargo”). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Patrick Aison (“Prey”), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (“The Maze Runner”), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (“Mulan”), with Peter Chernin (the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy) and Jenno Topping (“Ford v. Ferrari”) serving as executive producers.

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Trailer:

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES

Director: Wes Ball
Writer(s): Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison
Stars: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy
KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES comes to theaters May 10th, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

 

