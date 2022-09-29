‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Announced

20th Century Studios just announced the next chapter in the Apes Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The rebooted Apes films began in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The subsequent sequels, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes broadened the world in which the films inhabit. The Apes Saga follows Caesar, a chimp who evolves to a higher intellect after receiving an experimental drug meant to help Alzheimer’s patients with their memories. The storyline is simple in structure but it is emotionally complex. The journey of Caesar was both epic and heartbreaking. Caesar struggles to keep his family and his clan afloat in the face of tremendous adversity.

20th Century Studios has announced its upcoming film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film is set to debut in 2024 and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Peter Macon. Wes Ball is directing and is best known for his work on the Maze Runner films. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take place many years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. They also released the first image from the film and it looks breathtaking. You can see the full tweet announcing the film below:

A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024. pic.twitter.com/RqnL4I44pw — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (@ApesMovies) September 29, 2022

I’m 100% on board for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Are tickets on sale yet? Because I’ll buy them. The first three films were epic and beautiful and I’m glad they are continuing the saga. Caesar’s journey was eloquently told and I really hope Wes Ball has the chops to pull off this film. Maze Runner is alright for what it was and the action scenes are good, but I would be a lot happier with Matt Reeves directing. I think this is great news and can’t wait for this movie to come out. You can catch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes when it hits theaters in 2024.

Source: ApesMovies Via Twitter