Immaculate Review: Sydney Sweeney Is Oscar-Worthy

.The horror genre has a brand new feisty scream queen and her name is Sydney Sweeney. As Cecilia, Sweeney delivers an absolutely phenomenal performance unlike anything you’ll ever see in the horror genre. It’s the kind of performance that one-hundred-percent commands the screen and refuses to let go. Sweeney is no veteran to acting, obviously. She is widely known for her work in the hit series Euphoria and recently found success with last year’s syrupy-sweet rom-com Anyone But You, where she shined. I’ve always found Sweeney to be an exceptionally talented actress but after watching Immaculate, it’s clear that she’s one of the best actresses working today. This is the kind of performance that needs to be nominated for an Oscar next year.

Directed by Michael Mohan and penned by Andrew Lobel, this film seamlessly melds a traditional religious setting with the modern thirst for horror that thrives on intellectual stimulation as much as it does on the visceral. At its core, Immaculate is an enthralling narrative revolving around Sister Cecilia, portrayed with haunting vulnerability by Sydney Sweeney, whose journey into the heart of a secluded Italian convent reveals a nightmare clad in religious garb.

From its opening scene, Immaculate sets a harrowing tone with a desperate escape attempt, instantly pulling the audience into a vortex of suspense that never lets go. You instantly get a sense that something incredibly sinister is lurking underneath the surface, and because this opening scene is so well done, you’re immediately pulled into this world and you’re excited to see where the rest of the story goes. The world in Immaculate feels so lived-in and dirty in all the best ways.

Álvaro Morte’s Father Sal Tedeschi is equally compelling, with Morte delivering a chilling performance as a man whose devotion to science and religion blurs the line between savior and madman. The dynamic between Sweeney and Morte is electrifying, weaving a narrative tapestry that is as intellectually engaging as it is terrifying.

The supporting cast, including Benedetta Porcaroli’s enigmatic Sister Gwen, Dora Romano’s formidable Mother Superior, and Giorgio Colangeli’s Cardinal Franco Merola, enrich the narrative with layers of intrigue and deception. Each character adds depth and complexity to the unfolding horror.

Andrew Lobel’s screenplay is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling. It merges theological debate with horror in a way that challenges the audience’s perceptions of faith, redemption, and sacrifice. Immaculate explores the dark aspects of human nature, religion, and power, providing a film that demands deep contemplation.

Director Michael Mohan deserves acclaim for his visionary approach. He crafted a film that is as aesthetically beautiful as it is narratively compelling. The Italian convent’s picturesque exterior hides dark secrets within. Mohan’s adept handling of the film’s pacing ensures that the tension is relentless. Each revelation is more horrifying than the last.

The cinematography, led by the unbelievably talented Elisha Christian, captures the haunting beauty of the setting. It also enhances the film’s oppressive atmosphere. It balances the light of Cecilia’s dwindling faith against the encroaching shadows of the convent’s malevolent presence. The score, composed by Will Bates, further elevates the film, with its haunting melodies underscoring the tension and terror.

It’s also a film that, without a doubt, contains one of the most white-knuckled and intense endings I’ve ever seen. The final few frames in particular are absolutely chilling. The images that they show at the end will forever burn into my memory.

Immaculate is a masterpiece of psychological horror, a film that transcends the boundaries of the genre. It explores the depths of human depravity and the resilience of the human spirit. It boasts a compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and meticulous craftsmanship. With Immaculate, Mohan and Lobel have crafted a film that is, in every sense, immaculately conceived and executed. Sydney Sweeney delivers an Oscar-worthy performance that tops it all off.