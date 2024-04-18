Simu Liu Says Shang-Chi 2 is Still Coming, But When?

Marvel fans! It looks like Shang-Chi isn’t going anywhere. Remember that awesome martial arts master we met in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings“? Yeah, the one played by the super charismatic Simu Liu? Well, get ready for more, because Shang-Chi 2 is still happening! Simu Liu himself shut down rumors on social media that the sequel got cancelled. Apparently, a fan was tripping because Shang-Chi hasn’t shown up in any other Marvel movies lately, and there hasn’t been a peep about part two. But Liu stepped in to assure everyone that a sequel is definitely on the way. Phew!

Here’s the deal: Shang-Chi was a total blockbuster. We’re talking record-breaking Labor Day weekend and over $430 million worldwide, even with the whole pandemic thing going on. So, a sequel was a no-brainer, and Marvel officially announced it back in December 2021.

Originally, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of the first movie, was supposed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next big Avengers team-up flick. Cretton and Marvel decided to part ways on Avengers 5, and now he’s back to focusing all his energy on Shang-Chi 2. This is good news for us, because Cretton clearly knows what he’s doing when it comes to Shang-Chi’s world.

So, when can we expect Shang-Chi 2 to drop? Well, that’s the million-dollar question. Liu says it’ll likely be part of Phase 6 of the MCU, which means sometime between “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” (May 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (May 2027). But things can shift in the Hollywood world, so there’s no official release date yet.

No matter what, though, one thing’s for sure: Shang-Chi is here to stay. Simu Liu is on board, the director’s back in the game, and the fans are hyped. So keep your eyes peeled, because Shang-Chi is gonna be back to blow our minds (and probably some bad guys) very soon.

In the meantime, you can catch up on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” streaming on Disney+. Trust us, it’s worth a rewatch!

Source: ComicBook.com