[Exclusive] Director Reveals Who Shang-Chi Should Fight Next In The MCU

Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is due to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new heights. The film stars Simu Liu as the title character, Shang-Chi and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In the comics, Shang-Chi is known to be one of, if not the best hand to hand fighter in all of Marvel comics. In the film, Shang-Chi definitely shows off his impressive skills and more. During a recent interview with director, Destin Daniel Cretton, we wanted to see what he would like to see with Shang-Chi in a potential battle.

The Movie Blog: What MCU character would you like to see Shang-Chi take on in a one-on-one fight? Destin Daniel Cretton: Well by the end of this movie, it’ll probably have to be somebody pretty powerful. I think it’d be fun to see Shang-Chi and Spider-Man do a little spar. You could see what comes out of that.

Seeing Spider-Man and Shang-Chi go at it would not only be pretty cool to see, but it’s also got some comic book precedence too. There was a time in the New Avengers comic book series where Spider-Man lost his Spidey-sense powers. As a result, he ended up learning some martials arts from the Kung-fu master himself, Shang-Chi. Unfortunately, given the current end of the run to the Sony and Marvel Studios deal (where they shared the rights to Spider-Man), this may have to just be a dream matchup to take place other than live action. Maybe with Marvel Studios doing more animation series, they could make this happen.

Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is worth the watch in theaters where ever its safe to do so. You can read our review here and watch the full review below.

Destin Daniel Cretton Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Interview:

About Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang–Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang–Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. “Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.