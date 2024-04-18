Sonic 3 Just Dropped a Major Keanu Reeves Bomb

Buckle up, because things are about to get super speedy (and maybe a little more existential) in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s right, Sonic 3 just scored a major A-lister! We’re talkin’ about the one and only Keanu Reeves!

Here’s the deal: according to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is officially joining the cast of Sonic 3 as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog. Now, for those unfamiliar with the Sonic lore, Shadow ain’t exactly your typical happy-go-lucky blue blur. Think of him as Sonic’s dark and edgy doppelganger with a serious case of attitude. Basically, he’s the brooding loner to Sonic’s party animal.

This news comes hot off the heels of Paramount’s big Sonic 3 reveal at CinemaCon. Apparently, the flick picks up with Dr. Robotnik (played by the ever-manic Jim Carrey) feeling pretty down in the dumps after Sonic totally schooled him in the last movie. But fear not, Robotnik fans! Our favorite mad scientist gets his mojo back by creating Shadow, a hedgehog with serious speed and a major chip on his shoulder. Sonic 3 is shaping up to be an epic showdown between good and edgy-good, all while keeping the action and laughs coming. Director Jeff Fowler is back at the helm, with Ben Schwartz reprising his role as the voice of Sonic and James Marsden returning as Tom Wachowski, Sonic’s human BFF.

So why is this Keanu Reeves news such a big deal? Well, for starters, the dude is a box office legend. He’s been kicking butt (and dodging bullets) in the John Wick franchise for years, and his return to the iconic role of Neo in “The Matrix: Resurrections” proved he can still rock the sci-fi scene. Plus, let’s be real, Keanu just has this undeniable cool factor that perfectly fits Shadow’s mysterious vibe.

With a cast like this and a story that promises both thrills and chills, Sonic 3 is looking like a must-see for movie fans of all ages. So get ready to dust off those Sonic sneakers and prepare for a wild ride, because when Keanu Reeves joins the party, you know things are about to get epic!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)