The Bromantic Duo’s Return As Daredevils In BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN!

Witness the resurgence of the “Big Master” and “Little Master”. This time it’s not Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda but the “action hero” duo of the “Khiladi” Akshay Kumar and the “Baaghi” Tiger Shroff! The daring duo of Akshay and Tiger refurbish the popular Bade Miyan as “Freddy” and Chote Miyan as “Rocky” to take on a mysterious masked scientist (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who intends to destroy India with his artificial intelligence-based hi-tech weapons. Will Freddy and Rocky be successful in foiling his evil plan? Wait and watch!

This time Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff team up as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

Writer, producer, and director Ali Abbas Zafar brings back the famous duo of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan to the Bollywood big screens in action-packed avatars. Not the comical duo of the 90s whom you may remember!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

Since the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released, it was evident that the masked antagonist is South’s award-winning actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. So, there’s no spoiler over here! This violent action-thriller is not about who the masked man is but about how Freddy and Rocky will overpower him and his evil intentions.

The screenplay is a visual extravaganza of raw action! The action choreography is heavy-hitting with murderous gunfights, blood-boiling fistfights, and eardrum-cracking bomb blasts that will blow up your mind! You will witness jaw-dropping stunts involving horses, cars, and bike chases. There are intense aerial stunts involving planes and helicopters, and ground warfare involving battle tanks! Filming locations include Mumbai, Scotland, London, and Abu Dhabi. The exotic visuals and beautiful set locations will surely leave you awestruck.

I have to say, after watching Akshay as Bade Miyan and Tiger as Chote Miyan, the image of the comical duo of Amitabh and Govinda that I had in my mind has been completely erased! The image of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan in my mind has now revived to that of two brave Indian soldiers who are ready to go up to any extent to save India. What a character transformation Ali Abbas Zafar has come up with! I must say, Akshay and Tiger do make a courageous bromantic duo. Both these actors are fearless and are well known for performing dangerous stunts on sets all by themselves. So, there can be no better team than these two when it comes to high-octane action!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): Introducing the Masked Villain Kabir played by Prithviraj Sukumaran!

Talking of Prithviraj Sukumaran, this star actor needs no introduction. He has created a revolution in South Indian cinema. His recent movie “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” where he starred as the antagonist opposite “Rebel star” Prabhas was a Box Office hit. With his masked madman character, I am sure, he as the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will rock the Box Office once again!

The lead female cast includes Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewala and both actresses have significant roles as they pair up with the audacious duo of Freddy and Rocky.

Some of the tracks are bouncy and will make you tap your feet with their rhythmic beats. Check out Akshay and Tiger in the track “Mast Malang Jhoom” where they pair up with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance. The romantic track “Rang Ishq Ka” by singer Vishal Mishra is melodious. And not to forget the remastered Title Track. You surely wouldn’t want to miss this one!

The track “Mast Malang Jhoom” featuring Akshay and Tiger with Sonakshi in a special appearance

The Bad:

A disappointing aspect is the story. It’s highly predictable and is not anything new. I have watched dozens of Bollywood movies that showcase the same plot, the villain trying to harm our country and braveheart heroes battling him to save the day! I would have appreciated it if Ali Abbas Zafar had come up with something new, a new suspenseful story that would have left us wondering till the end.

Moreover, the TRP of this action film is so high that way before its release it was revealed who the antagonist is going to be. So, this spoils the thrill to a great extent.

The Verdict:

Mind it, this is no remake or sequel of the 1998 Bollywood movie by the same name. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) is a combo of violence and heroism. “Dil Se Soldier, Dimaag Se Shaitaan Hain Hum. Bachke Rehna Humse, Hindustaan Hain Hum!” translated as “By heart we are soldiers but by mind, we are the Devil. Beware of us, we are India!” The dialogues are fiery just like the action!

If you are fond of action heroes demolishing supervillains to save the day, then this is just the movie for you. Although the plot disappoints in thrill to some extent, I am sure you wouldn’t want to miss out on the fierce action that Akshay and Tiger perform! So, what are you waiting for? It’s time you booked your theater tickets to witness the comeback of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan in their lethal avatars. Trust me, it’s entertainment guaranteed!

Check Out Akshay and Tiger as they pair up with Manushi and Alaya in the romantic track “Wallah Habibi”!