All The Disney Live-Action Films Disney is Planning To Make

Disney enthusiasts, get ready to be enchanted all over again as the magic of the Disney live action remakes continuing to sweep through the realms of classic animated tales. The OG animated Disney movies were never disappointed with their live-action remakes. These adaptations not only bring timeless stories to a new generation but also offer a fresh take on beloved narratives. From breathtaking costumes to stunning visuals, Disney delivers its fans an updated treat to talk about. Here are all of the films that are getting remade by Disney.

Snow White

First up is the iconic “Snow White,” originally gracing the screens in 1937. The 1937 Disney classic, originally written by the Brothers Grimm, is being made into a live-action feature, and it’s rumored to grace the screens in March 2025, with Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. The anticipation for this adaptation is soaring as fans eagerly await the enchanting transformation of this animated gem into a live-action spectacle.

Mufasa: The Lion King

In the circle of life, a new chapter unfolds with “Mufasa: The Lion King,” scheduled for release in 2024. Expected to be released in 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King follows the story of Kiara, Simba’s daughter, and how she learns of her late grandfather, Mufasa, and how he came to be the King of the Pride Lands. Brace yourselves for an emotional journey reminiscent of the animated masterpiece.

Robin Hood

Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw of Sherwood Forest, is also set to join the league of live-action remakes. Still in the early stages of production, Robin Hood is also on the list of live-action remakes of the infamous Disney movies. It’s rumored that it will be a combination of real-life action as well as CGI, so let’s hope Robin Hood lives up to its animated counterpart’s hype.

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell, the pint-sized enchantress, is set to spread her wings once again in the upcoming “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Yara Shahidi is confirmed to star as the pivotal character, whereas Jude Law will play the role of Captain Hook, and Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will be Peter and Wendy, respectively.

Bambi

Disney’s absolute tear-jerking masterpiece, Bambi is set to join the club of live-action remakes. While details are still being finalized, the prospect of experiencing the poignant tale of Bambi in a new visual dimension has Disney aficionados eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

The Jungle Book Sequel

The jungle echoes with excitement as the sequel to the 2016 hit “The Jungle Book” swings into production. Starring Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Ben Kingsley, and Christopher Walken, this sequel promises to transport audiences back to the lush and captivating world of Mowgli.

Hercules

The gods of Mount Olympus are gearing up for a live-action spectacle as the Russo Brothers and Guy Ritchie collaborate on the Greek demigod, Hercules. While details are still in the works, the prospect of witnessing the legendary hero’s journey on the big screen is nothing short of exhilarating.

Lilo and Stitch

The Lilo and Stitch ohana (cast) is building for its live-action reboot. Lilo will be played by the chirpy Maia Kealoha, whereas Chris Sanders will voice Stitch. There’s no release date yet, even though the announcement of the reboot was made back in 2018, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t excited.

Aladdin Spinoff

Fans of “Aladdin” have something extra to look forward to with the potential spinoff featuring Prince Anders, portrayed by Billy Magnussen. As the details are woven into existence, the allure of revisiting the vibrant world of Agrabah in a new narrative is undoubtedly enticing.

The Aristocrats

Confirmed in January 2022, The Aristocrats is another honorable mention in the live-action reboots of Disney films. It’s rumored to be a CGI-live hybrid and it will stray a bit from the original storyline, giving it a more controversial flair, which is a new turn for Disney, but it makes this movie all the more interesting. Disney’s willingness to explore new narrative angles adds an intriguing layer to this upcoming reboot.

Whether you find yourself drawn to the charm of animated classics or captivated by the allure of live-action adaptations, Disney is set to cast its spell on the big screen once again. Which of these enchanting tales are you most excited about?