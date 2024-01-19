AAFCA Awards 2024: American Fiction, The Color Purple, Origin Triumph

In a celebration of cinematic excellence and the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has unveiled the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards. With standout performances and compelling narratives, “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” and “Origin” emerged as the stars of the evening, collectively securing multiple honors and claiming their places on the AAFCA’s esteemed list of top ten films of the year.

Leading the pack with an impressive four wins each, “American Fiction” and “The Color Purple” captivated audiences and critics alike. The recognition not only affirms their artistic brilliance but also solidifies their status as cinematic landmarks in the realm of Black storytelling. These films, with their distinct narratives and impactful performances, stand as testaments to the depth and richness of Black cinema.

Triumphant Trio on the AAFCA’s Top Ten Films-List

The triumphant trio of “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” and “Origin” not only secured multiple wins but also earned coveted spots on the AAFCA’s prestigious list of top ten films of the year. This acknowledgment highlights not only their individual brilliance but also their collective contribution to the cinematic landscape, showcasing the diversity and imperative nature of Black storytelling. AAFCA President and Co-founder, Gil Robertson, expressed the significance of tradition as the winners were announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In a statement, Robertson emphasized the exceptional year for cinema, where diversity is not merely a trend but an imperative. The AAFCA Awards honor films that have not only entertained but also inspired, challenged, and moved audiences.

AAFCA Press Release

WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 15th ANNUAL AAFCA AWARDS

PRESENTED BY THE AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION (AAFCA)

AMERICAN FICTION, ORIGIN and THE COLOR PURPLE Lead the Field in Wins and there’s a tie in the Best Supporting Actress category

Winners include Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks and Sterling K. Brown

The 15th Annual AAFCA Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

LOS ANGELES (Jan. 15, 2024) – The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced today the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film and the organization’s selections for their top ten films of the year.

Winners will be celebrated at the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The announcement was made by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day,” stated Robertson. “And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”

List of Winnners

Best Drama: Origin

Best Comedy: American Fiction

Best Musical: The Color Purple

Best Director: Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Best Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Best Actress: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)

Best Supporting Actor: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Best Supporting Actress: *TIE* Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Best Ensemble: The Color Purple

Breakout Performance: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Emerging Filmmaker: Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Best Independent Feature: A Thousand and One

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary: Stamped From The Beginning

Best Music: The Color Purple

Best International Film: Io Capitano

Best Short Film: The After

AAFCA’S TOP 10 FILMS OF THE YEAR