“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Promises an Explosive Return to NYC

Excitement is getting thicker than a trap full of slime for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Director/co-writer Gil Kenan and producer/co-writer Jason Reitman are sharing exciting details about the film’s action-packed opening sequence. Set to hit theaters on March 22nd, 2024, the movie picks up the ghostbusting mantle a couple of years after the events of “Afterlife“. The Spengler family is now residing in New York City. According to Kenan, the family is back in business, managing the ghostbusting legacy. Unfortunately, they encounter forces larger and scarier than ever before.

The Exciting Opening

The film’s opening chase scene is set against the iconic backdrop of Manhattan. The return to NYC signals a return to the franchise’s roots that’s very exciting to see. Reitman emphasizes the joy of creating a story that brings back the familiar Ectomobile sliding through the city. This is the energy and excitement that made the original Ghostbusters a classic. This is a big change from the quieter world-building approach of its predecessor. Even with the apparent shift in tone, “Frozen Empire” retains the essence of the beloved franchise.

Kenan and Reitman contributed to Dark Horse’s upcoming comic series, “Ghostbusters: Back in Town“. This four-issue series is expected to provide additional context for fans looking for info. “Afterlife” focuses on passing the torch “Frozen Empire” plunges headfirst into a ghost chase. This gives hope of capturing the essence of the original Ghostbusters’ spirit from the past.

The Emotional Weight of Family

The creative process was not without its emotional moments too. Reitman reflects on sharing the story with his late father, Ivan Reitman, the original director of the Ghostbusters franchise. Reitman Sr. had the chance to hear the story before his passing and expressed genuine excitement and joy. On set, Jason Reitman felt his father’s presence, almost hearing his laughter and imagining reactions to various scenes.

The Star Studded Cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. Newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind add fresh energy to the ensemble.

As the release date approaches, fans can anticipate a Ghostbusters experience that pays homage to the franchise’s legacy while introducing a new chapter filled with action, humor, and supernatural thrills. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” promises to be a must-watch for both devoted fans and those new to the Ghostbusters universe. Get ready for an ectoplasmic adventure like never before!