Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Is A Cool Twist on a Classic

Bust out the proton packs and get ready for some ectoplasmic action because Ghostbusters is back with a frosty new adventure! In “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” the iconic Spengler family returns to the heart of New York City alongside the original ghost-busting crew. But this time, they’re facing a chilling threat that could plunge the world into a second Ice Age!

From the heartwarming tribute to Harold Ramis to the return of Mayor Peck (seriously, why is he still around?), this trailer is packed with nostalgia and excitement. The mix of old and new feels fresh, and the return to classic locations like the library has me hooked. Plus, that flying drone ghost trap? Sign me up! Though I’m nervous, the potential for greatness has me hyped for this icy adventure.

A Chilly Synopsis:

Join the Spenglers and the OG Ghostbusters as they set up shop in their beloved firehouse, ready to take ghost-busting to new heights. However, when an ancient artifact unleashes an icy evil, it’s up to the old guard and the new recruits to save the day and prevent a frosty apocalypse! Directed by the talented Gil Kenan and penned by Kenan himself along with Jason Reitman, this frosty flick promises to chill and thrill audiences alike. With an ensemble cast including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and the return of the legendary Bill Murray, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is heating up the big screen!

So, what did you think of the trailer? Are you ready to strap on your proton packs and join the Ghostbusters once more? Let’s hope this frosty tale brings the franchise back to its former glory! Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to bust some ghosts in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” hitting theaters this March!

Ghostbusters So Far

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” takes viewers on a nostalgic journey as a family moves to a small town where they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the legacy they left behind. Unearthing old ghost-busting equipment, they uncover secrets about their grandfather’s past and the supernatural forces at play. Meanwhile, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” brings the iconic team back to their roots in New York City, where they face a chilling new threat that could plunge the world into a second Ice Age. With a mix of old and new faces, both films promise to reignite the spirit of the beloved franchise while introducing fresh adventures and ghostly encounters.