Violent Night: David Harbour Looks CRAZY as Santa Claus

David Harbour is winning the hearts of Americans by turning in great performances both in Stranger Things and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now he has a new movie coming up and in this one, he’s going to be downright Violent. David’s new movie is Violent Night and the film is giving me a good feeling. Universal released the first poster for Violent Night ahead of a screening that will take place at this year’s New York Comic Con. Check out the poster and official synopsis:

To hell with “all is calm.”

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shawcomes a coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise)

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog.

My dude is smoking a candy cane. I’m really struggling with processing anything beyond this point. The synopsis for Violent Night tells us that Santa will be taking down a team of mercenaries that are taking a family hostage. So I can’t help but wonder what was Santa even doing there when this happens? Is this the literal Santa and he’s got a bunch of fantastical ways to save this family? Is this a guest that was taken hostage that knows how to handle himself?

Source: Universal Pictures