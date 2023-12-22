What We Know About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire!

Hey Ghostbusters fans, get ready to strap on your proton packs because Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is looming on the horizon, and the anticipation is reaching ectoplasmic levels! We’re dissecting everything we know about the upcoming ghostly spectacular.

The Setting: Back In The Big Apple

First things first, the Ghostbusters crew is heading back to where it all began—the iconic New York City firehouse. It’s like a paranormal homecoming, with the Spengler family in tow, ready to stir up some ghost-busting nostalgia. But hold onto your Slimer plushies because the discovery of an ancient artifact is about to unleash an evil force. We’re talking more than just ghostly pranks; we’re talking about the kind of chaos that could bring about a second Ice Age. Cue the dramatic music.

The Spengler clan is teaming up with the OG Ghostbusters. Yep, you read that right! Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim—yeah, it’s a virtual who’s who of the acting universe. And of course, our beloved veterans Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts are back in action.

There’s a top-secret research lab in the mix, and it’s about to take ghost-busting to a whole new level.

Behind the Ecto-Mobile: The Creative Minds

Directed by Gil Kenan and written by the dynamic duo Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan, Frozen Empire pays homage to the 1984 film, the brainchild of Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The torch has been passed, and the result promises to be a nostalgic yet fresh take on the beloved franchise.

Let’s dissect the poster, shall we? A frozen cityscape, a spectral glow, and our fearless Ghostbusters in the thick of it. What hidden clues lie beneath the frost? What is THAT thing flying at our heroes on the ice? Are we finally getting a cool new cinematic villain? It’s a chilly mystery waiting to be unraveled.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has all the ingredients for a cinematic ice cream sundae topped with ectoplasmic sprinkles. As fans, we’ve been on this supernatural rollercoaster since the ’80s. Ghostbusters has become more than a franchise; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Frozen Empire isn’t just a sequel; it’s a continuation of a legacy, and we’re here for every ectoplasmic moment. With a stellar cast, a nostalgic setting, and the promise of a chilling yet hilarious adventure, it’s safe to say that we’re in for a treat.

Ghostbusters 1: The Birth of a Legacy

Ghostbusters (1984) introduced us to the misfit trio of Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). With their wacky yet brilliant minds, they started a paranormal extermination business in the heart of New York City. When a supernatural uptick threatened the city, they coined the famous phrase “Who ya gonna call?” and took on the colossal Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to save the day.

Ghostbusters 2: Ectoplasmic Encore

In Ghostbusters II (1989), the Ghostbusters faced a new challenge—a river of mood-altering pink slime beneath the city that amplified negative emotions. With the return of their arch-nemesis, the Sumerian god Gozer, the Ghostbusters had to channel the power of good vibes to save the day once again. Oh, and who could forget the dancing toaster?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife: A Family Legacy Unearthed

Fast forward to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). The legacy continues as the Spengler family discovers their connection to the original Ghostbusters. As they move to a small town, mysterious occurrences lead them to uncover their grandfather’s (Egon Spengler) hidden past. With the return of supernatural threats and the original Ghostbusters stepping in to help, a new generation embraces the proton pack legacy.

So, fellow Ghostbusters, charge up those proton packs, polish your ecto goggles, and mark March 29, 2024, on your calendars. The Frozen Empire is calling, and it’s time to answer!

Stay frosty, my friends.