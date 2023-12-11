All You Need To Know About Deadpool 3

Marvel lovers rejoice because Deadpool 3 is finally coming to the big screens. It’s been a long time coming and netizens are jumping off the walls, anticipating its release. Here’s everything that’s come to light about the long-awaited installment.

An Oh-so Wonderful Reunion

Fans were teased endlessly, in true Ryan Reynolds fashion, when the actor posed with Hugh Jackman, sporting their respective and Marvel-comic appropriate superhero costumes in an Instagram post. Ryan Reynolds will be making his comeback in Deadpool 3 as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, the masked hero, whereas Marvel lovers will be getting a generous side of Hugh Jackman as James “Logan” Howlett, more famously known as Wolverine.

The dynamic will be really entertaining, as Deadpool is quoted to be a “lunatic” superhero and Logan is the more mysterious, lone wolf who emits major don’t-talk-to-me vibes. Fans are interested in seeing how these polar opposite characters will combine forces to fight and annihilate Marvel villains for good and, maybe, come to a somewhat friendly alliance. Who knows? Maybe Logan and Wade can turn into besties by the end of the movie.

The Awaited Cast

It’s already established that Deadpool 3 will feature the charismatic and funny Ryan Reynolds and the very handsome actor who ages like fine wine, Hugh Jackman, in their respective Marvel roles as Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Logan/Wolverine. Since the movie is still under wraps and even the official name Deadpool 3 isn’t confirmed, the cast members and additions are also up in the air.

Regardless, actors that will grace their presence with Deadpool 3 (or whatever the official name of the movie is) include Morena Baccarin as Wilson’s fiancée, Vanessa, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Al, Wilson’s blind roommate, Rob Delaney as an affiliate of the X-team and Dogpool, played by Peggy, the canine. It is rumored that Tom Hiddleston may also return as Loki, so it’s safe to say that the cast is to die for and adds to the movie’s hype. Another rumored cast member is Ryan Reynolds long-time friend Taylor Swift.

Dazzler, a mutant meant to appear in Deadpool 3 may be played by the popstar. One reason that solidifies this possibility is the character’s blonde hair, blue eyes, and a singing career along with superpowers. The singer was recently seen hanging out with her besties Blake and Ryan at the NFL game. However, a new member joined them this time, none other than Hugh Jackman. Guess all the pieces fall right into place!

What’s it All About?

Although there’s not a lot that has been disclosed about the plot of Deadpool 3, pieces can be put together to figure out what will go down in the feature film.

Well, for starters, all of the rumors of Hugh Jackman playing a cameo role can be thrown out of the window. Wolverine will definitely be more than a glimpse in the movie, alongside Deadpool, as the events of Deadpool 3 take place way before Logan (2017). Nonetheless, coupled with breath-seizing motion graphics and muscle-macho action, Deadpool 3 is going to stun watchers.

Release Details

Deadpool 3 is coming to screens on July 24th, 2024, in the United States and it will also be released as the new addition to the Marvel Comics Universe, Phase Five.

July 2024 can’t come fast enough! Undoubtedly, Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and the MCU, so get excited. Let us know if you’re looking forward to this one in the comments section below!