How the Strike Changed the Marvel Release Calendar

The SAG-AFTRA strikes ended on November 9th after more than 100 days of picketing. This means that filmmaking can jump back into the swing of things – and they are, quickly. Thanks to all of the rapid changes in availabilities, both for production and marketing, there have been plenty of updates for planned releases. The strike has especially changed the Marvel release calendar, with big films like Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 being pushed back. Let’s take a look at all of the changes for the studio.

The Marvel Release Calendar Has Changed Thanks To The Strike

One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel films has been Deadpool 3. The long-awaited third installment of the Ryan Reynolds-led film was initially supposed to premiere on May 3rd, 2024. It will now hit theatres on July 26th, 2024.

If the July date sounds familiar, it is because Captain America: New World Order held its place before the strikes. This film has been pushed back even further to February 14th, 2025. This marks another switch-up, as Blade, bringing a new face to the team (with Mahershala Ali), held the Valentine’s Day Date. Blade has been moved to November 7th, 2025. The next superhero film to change is Thunderbolts, pairing Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan on the big screen. This has been moved from December 20th, 2024, to November 7th, 2025.

Both Blade and Thunderbolts are still early in production and have not begun filming.

Will The Strike Changes Make A Difference?

We hate that so many talented cast and crew had to stop working for so long, and we are thrilled that people can get back to work on better terms with studios.

When it comes to Marvel, some delays may be exactly what the studio needed to boost its box office numbers. Films have been bringing in much less money than films from even a few years prior. Most recently, The Marvels found itself flopping at the box office, bringing in only $46.1 million domestically. This is the worst opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

There are a few reasons why the MCU has been failing. Not only does the CGI seem to be getting worse, and the storylines getting predictable, but fans are finally realizing the extent of superhero fatigue. The genre has finally started to feel like too much with its seemingly endless releases over the past decade.

So, thanks to the delays in release dates, we’ll finally get a brief break. Will this be enough to have us rushing back to theatres when they finally arrive? We aren’t sure yet. But hey, a little break from Marvel movies can’t hurt too much, can it?

Let us know what you think about the Marvel release calendar changes caused by the strike. Are there any movies you’re bummed to be waiting for? Drop your thoughts in the comments!