Ryan Reynolds Leaving After Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds’ next time playing Deadpool might be his last, according to the actor himself. Deadpool has a long history in the film with the actor first bringing the character to life in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That particular interpretation of the character is not popular with fans due to it not being anything at all like the character in the comics. That said the character makes a stunning return in his solo film with the movie enjoying an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadpool 2 brought back the character with fans and critics alike praising the film and it sits at 84% approval.

Deadpool 3 recently announced the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for one more movie. Surprisingly Ryan Reynolds is sharing that this will likely be his last film as the Merc with the Mouth:

In an interview with “The Jess Cagle Show,” Reynolds said he’ll only be playing the Merc with a Mouth one more time, in the yet-untitled “Deadpool 3” due out in November 2024. “I will only be doing Deadpool for the next two years,” Reynolds said when asked what he could say about the next installment of the “Deadpool” franchise. “That’s it. Just this one movie.”

This is pretty shocking news considering we are only now getting the character in the MCU. Lots of fans, myself included, are looking forward to seeing the character interact with so so many MCU characters. We haven’t even seen Deadpool mess around with or join the Avengers. There is so much potential for appearances of Deadpool in the MCU that this is a gut punch to say the least.

Ryan Reynold could be posturing for contractual negotiations as he may be doing the film as part of a previous deal with Fox. With Disney buying Fox it stands to reason that they bought Ryan’s contract along with the film rights. In that circumstance, we should hold out hope for more Deadpool in the future if this next film does well in the box office.

This is a bummer but I hope that we’ll hear more about this in the future. That’s all for now…