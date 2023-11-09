Marvel’s Top Options With Jonathan Majors

Gray clouds have settled over the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jonathan Majors‘ legal struggles may cause Marvel’s release schedule to go through unprecedented chaos. The actor was arrested in March for the accusations of domestic violence from his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors is up for trial on November 29 and may face a one-year sentence if found guilty.

Introduced as one of the most formidable villains in the MCU as “Kang the Conqueror“, Jonathan Majors was about to become the next big thing. Rising from the Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the character was about to become a major central force for the upcoming phase four projects. Another noticeable appearance of the character would be in the final episode of Loki‘s second season which will premiere on November 9. In addition to that, he was reportedly the next mighty villain in the fifth Avengers movie. However, in light of recent events, Jonathan may have to say goodbye to this role, once and for all.

What’s Plan B?

With Kang’s character stuck in a tempestuous game-change, the MCU needs a backup plan. A source confirms that Kevin Feige is thinking of replacing Jonathan Major’s character with another reputable villain from the Fantastic Four comics called Dr. Doom. If this happens, it won’t be the first time Marvel will be bringing this to life. The well-known antagonist has been a part of previous Fantastic Four movies with actors like Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell.

There is another plausible decision that could be made. That idea is to replace Jonathan Majors with another actor to avoid any script troubles. In this case, this plan may become their saving grace.

Conclusion

One insider commented:

“Marvel is truly f***ed with the whole Kang angle. And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the Writers Guild of America strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him”.

That leaves no room for speculation that a good solution will be found as soon as possible.

We’re all familiar with Marvel’s not-so-new strategy of progressing storylines throughout its shows and movies, all culminating into a mega assemblage (an Avengers movie). But right now, the scheduled releases look haphazard and disoriented. We’re keeping an eye out for the studio’s next move and will be sure to share more information as soon as its available.

