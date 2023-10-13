The Spiderwick Chronicles On Roku: Here’s Why You Should Be Excited

Few things are more memorable than the stories we loved growing up. Some generations were raised on Star Wars, others on Harry Potter. Each tale came with its own kind of magic. Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s The Spiderwick Chronicles was that life-changing story for many. It has already been adapted once in 2008, but Disney+ promised us more. Unfortunately, the streamer decided not to pick it up and bring it to fans via the small screen. Now we have news that hope is not lost! The Spiderwick Chronicles will now be landing on Roku – and here’s why you should be excited.

What Story is Roku Sharing With The Spiderwick Chronicles?

The Spiderwick Chronicles, our current fantasy world of choice, began in 2003 with the first novel, The Field Guide. It follows twins Jared and Simon, older sister Mallory, and their mother, Helen, as they move to Maine to take over the estate of Arthur Spiderwick. On the outside, their new home is no more than a decaying mansion filled with dust but with promises of a new start. However, a whole new world is soon upon them once the twins discover a secret library. The fantasy books go on to follow the family through various run-ins with mythical creatures, including goblins, brownies, and faeries.

The story was initially adapted in 2008 by Nickelodeon Movies. Starring Freddie Highmore (who played both twins), the film introduces the world of magic through Arthur Spiderwick’s field guide. It was praised at the time, particularly for its visuals and stellar acting. Despite critical success, it failed to find the level of fame many fantasy stories were receiving.

The Story Struggles To Find Its Home

An adaptation was announced by Disney in 2021. The news spread like wildfire to fans of the show who were eager to return to the fantasy world. A cast was eventually announced, sharing that Joy Brant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Dinels, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Christian Slater were set to star. Production on the series was eventually completed. So, we were pretty surprised when news hit in August of 2023 that it would no longer air.

Luckily, it didn’t take long to be picked back up. Roku Channel has officially announced that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to The Spiderwick Chronicles only months after its initial axe. Nicole Clemens of Paramount Television Studios excitedly shared the news, adding that showrunner “Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved.”

Why We’re So Excited For The Spiderwick Chronicles

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a magical fantasy land to tug on our heartstrings. The books do an exceptional job at world-building. Each creature is gifted with so much description and personality that it feels devastating to remember that they aren’t real. The Spiderwick Chronicles series on Roku will pull in fans of a handful of generations. Some of us (myself included) were at the perfect age when the books were released to appreciate the magic on the page. Others are parents who remember reading the books or watching the film with their children when each arrived. And finally, we’re introducing the universe to a whole new batch of children who are deserving of such a story.

The Roku Channel has found the perfect story with The Spiderwick Chronicles. We’re still surprised that Disney+ decided not to move forward, but we’re just happy that we’re getting it. There is still no official release date for the 8-episode series, but we do know that it will premiere in early 2024.

Readers, are you looking forward to watching The Spiderwick Chronicles? Let us know your thoughts on the behind-the-scenes drama and what characters you’re most looking forward to seeing on screen!