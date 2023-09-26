Percy Jackson And The Olympians Teaser Revealed From Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser for the new series, featuring Walker Scobell in the role of the central 12-year-old character. Leah Sava Jeffries portrays Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri takes on the character of Grover Underwood. The teaser begins with Percy visiting a museum and looking at an enormous statue that is based on Greek mythology.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Teaser Shows Off Its Star-Studded Cast

The series follows the captivating journey of Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old modern-day demigod (Scobell), as he grapples with his newfound divine abilities. His life takes a dramatic turn when the sky god Zeus accuses him of pilfering his powerful lightning bolt. Alongside his companions Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy embarks on an extraordinary adventure to recover the stolen artifact and restore harmony to the realm of Olympus.

Disney’s 20th Television is behind the action-adventure fantasy series, Percy Jackson. The pilot of the show was co-written by Rick Riordan, the author of the “Percy Jackson” series, and Jon Steinberg, with James Bobin directing. The Producers of the show are more executive producers, including Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Rick Riordan’s wife, Rebecca Riordan.

It was reported exclusively in October that Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have joined the cast. Copeland takes on the role of Ares, the god of War, while Cryer guest stars as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters, and Kennedy portrays Medusa, the notorious gorgon. The guest star lineup also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Olivia Morton, Jay Duplass, Lance Reddick, and Timothy Omundson.

Percy Jackson Teaser Shows Disney+ Series’ Potential

Riordan’s Percy Jackson series made its initial debut in 2005, captivating readers worldwide and amassing millions of copies sold. It has also given rise to numerous additional books set within the same captivating universe. Although the series found success in the realm of literature, the transition to the cinematic medium proved challenging. Consequently, the decision to bring the story to life as a television series feels like a more suitable and promising endeavour for Riordan’s richly imagined world.

As fans are already aware, Season 1 of the Disney+ series will faithfully adapt the events of the first book from Riordan’s series. The potential for a second season, focusing on the second book, The Sea Monsters, is on the horizon. If the enthusiastic anticipation surrounding the series translates into a strong viewership, Disney+ may very well hold the key to delivering a comprehensive and faithful adaptation of all five books in the original series.

The debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled for its first two episodes on December 20, exclusively on Disney+. Following this initial release, subsequent episodes will grace screens weekly on Wednesdays, comprising a total of eight episodes for the season.

