National Treasure 3 With Nicolas Cage & Keanu Reeves?

Are you ready for National Treasure 3? Going back to the 2000s, Nicolas Cage was part of two really fun adventure movies under the title of National Treasure. Cage takes on the part of historian Benjamin Franklin Gates. In the series we see Cage travel across the globe in an attempt to find rare treasures. The other half of the acting combination we see working with Cage in the first movie is Sean Bean. This duo worked extremely well and led to National Treasure becoming a huge hit 20 years ago. It’s clear to see that Nicolas Cage has made a mega comeback to Hollywood over the last couple of years. From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and more recently Renfield, Cage has been a hit!

There are currently rumors that Brad Bird (The Incredibles) will join and direct the film. The third film in the series will finally see Nicolas Cage return to the character of Benjamin Franklin Gates. In this outing, Gates will apparently take on a long list of puzzles. The movie is currently titled National Treasure: Revenge of the Puzzlemaster. Now, the big question is, who could play that enemy? The current rumors are that Keanu Reeves will be joining the movie, but no one knows what role he is considering. Most are used to seeing Keanu play the “good guy” role. We’re all just used to seeing him as the hero in franchises like The Matrix & John Wick, so could this be a fun time to switch things around? We’ll just have to wait and see!

With National Treasure: The Edge of History canceled after its first season, this is a really exciting update for National Treasure! Personally, I’m a huge fan of video games like Uncharted & Tomb Raider (The recent trilogy is superb!). Any plot that features globe-trotting treasure-hunting adventures, I’ll be there watching as soon as it comes out! Uncharted did rather well at the box office, and it proved that moviegoers still ache for adventure-style movies like National Treasure. So, what better time than now to unleash a third installment? How excited are you for this latest update? What do you want to see from Keanu Reeves in the new movie?