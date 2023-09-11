Dream Girl 2 (2023): The Damsel Of Your Dreams Is Back!

Get ready to drool over the “woman of your dreams” as she returns to the big screens once again! With Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana has reprised his role of the desirable Dream Girl. Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 made its theatrical release on August 25, 2023. The film features Ananya Panday as well as Bollywood veterans Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Your “Dream Girl” Is Back!

Dream Girl 2 (2023): Behold Ayushmann Khurrana as he takes his feminine avatar once again after 2019!

Dream Girl 2 (2023) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The best part about Dream Girl 2 is its funny dialogue between characters. Actually, Raaj Shaandilyaa, who happens to be the writer as well as director of this movie, is also the writer of the renowned Indian television comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”. As he is the one who wrote the dialogues for this rom-com, the dialogues became as funny as the one-liner punches that you would hear at The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, the visuals were colorful and appealing. The cinematography of this movie has been well done.

The Bad:

This is a great movie for people who are desperate to see Ayushmann Khurrana as a female on screen. For the remaining, this movie is nothing but a big bag of nuisance.

Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann) is in love with a female lawyer named Pari (Ananya) and he wants to marry her. But Pari’s father is opposed to their marriage and agrees to their marriage only if the unemployed Karamveer will start earning a good salary within six months. So, in order to earn huge amounts of money within six months, Karamveer disguises as a “gorgeous woman” named “Pooja” and starts seducing and fooling men for money. I mean, what a ridiculous and nonsensical story! There is absolutely no logic to this. It is a 2-hour and 15-minute sheer joke.

I believe the filmmakers of the Dream Girl franchise must be thinking that all Indian men are stupid. According to the filmmakers, Indian men can fall for any woman they may come across, start pursuing them, and get fooled by that woman. Here Karamveer disguised as “Pooja” seduces multiple men and tricks them for their money. This is absolutely not the case. This film is not only degrading for the image of Indian men but for Indian women too. It runs on a misogynistic concept that states that “women can fool men for money”.

At the climax of this movie, you would feel as if you haven’t watched a high quality Bollywood movie but a B-grade or C-grade film. Some of the actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz have given their best performances. Even if they are veteran actors and have given epic performances in several movies, their performances in Dream Girl 2 were overshadowed by the poor script of the film. Ananya Panday didn’t suit the character of a lawyer in this movie. She appears too immature to be portrayed as a lawyer. The character of Shah Rukh Saleem played by Abhishek Banerjee has a huge amount of screen time in Dream Girl 2. Shah Rukh is the main target of Karmaveer who is disguised as “Pooja”. I have to say, Abhishek Banerjee appears a complete misfit for the role of a Nawab’s son because of his appearance.

And talking about Ayushmann, I guess he is so used to playing LGBT and feminine roles in his movies that even if he had tried his level best to portray himself as an “action hero” in movies like Anek (2022) and “An Action Hero (2022)”, the audience doesn’t seem to accept him in his action avatar. They like to see him as a woman, or transgender, or maybe as a homosexual. So, Ayushmann had to shed his “action hero image” and is back again as the “Girl of your dreams”! And what a “girl” he has become in this movie! Ayushmann is appearing like a woman on steroids. Are all men stupid that they are unable to see her masculine features? I wonder!

The editing of the movie is equally mediocre as its screenplay. There are so many varied instances that each instance would appear as a “mini-movie” to you and due to the bad editing, the sequences haven’t been appropriately placed. Even the tracks in Dream Girl 2 are not so great, and I am unable to praise any of them.

The Verdict:

Overall, “Dream Girl 2” can be addressed as “The Kapil Sharma Show 2”. This movie is just as frivolous as The Kapil Sharma show, even if that show is widely popular. This is actually a love story and the emotional touch, that is supposed to be in a love story, is missing from it. In case you are addressing this as a comedy, you can if you are too excited to witness Ayushmann Khurrana as a comical female once again!