The Crow Flies to Lionsgate!

No one can forget the classic look of The Crow! The look of Eric Draven feels like a brilliant combination of Lauri Ylonen from The Rasmus, and any member of KISS. The movie is etched in cinema history, and to this day it still has a huge cult following. Part of the appeal is thanks to the incredible fan following that the franchise has created. There is constant support for the story. Fast forward almost 30 years and we are now awaiting the release of the finished reboot!

Looking back on the original movie, no one can forget how Brandon Lee accidentally and tragically died on set. It was a very sad moment for cinema and everyone remembers the uniqueness that he brought to the character. Based on the 80s comics by James O’Barr, The Crow (1994) tells the story of Eric Draven. Eric and his fiancée unfortunately get murdered by an aggressive gang of thugs. Sure, it sounds like it could be the shortest movie ever, but it does not end here! Eric rises from the dead, to return as The Crow, and avenge those that ended his life. Eric does not stop until every last gang member is apprehended.

Now, let’s take a look at the reboot, which actually finished filming last year. Taking on the classic role of The Crow is Bill Skarsgard. Surrounding Bill is a cast featuring FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. Many will know Bill Skarsgard as he’s been recognizable since he took on the legendary role of Pennywise in IT Chapters 1 & 2. If his performances in these movies alone are anything to go by, then you can bet that he has brought something really special to The Crow. The original movie made a huge mark in cinematic history, and here’s hoping that Rupert Sanders has respected that original impression whilst bringing something refreshing to the table.

Now that revenge stories like John Wick have performed so well at the box office recently it seems like a reboot of this franchise could perform very well. The latest news about the project is that it has landed at Lionsgate for distribution and will be released in 2024. The movie was directed by Rupert Sanders, with a script penned by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider.

How excited are you for The Crow, and what do you want to see from it?