The Tribal Chief Goes Hollywood: Roman Reigns & Keanu in a Heist!

Move over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, because there’s a new wrestler-turned-actor in town, and his name is Roman Reigns! The wrestling world just got rocked (in a good way) with the news that Roman Reigns is stepping into the Hollywood spotlight! That’s right, The Tribal Chief is trading in the squared circle for the silver screen, and he’s got a crew that’s seriously stacked.

We all know Roman Reigns dominated the WWE for years, holding onto that Undisputed Universal WWE Champion title like nobody’s business. But after his epic showdown with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns decided to take a break from the ring. And what’s a champion to do during his off-season? Star in a movie, of course!

The Premise

Get this: Reigns is joining forces with none other than Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen for a brand new flick called “Good Fortune.” We don’t know all the details yet, but IMDB says it’s an action comedy directed by Aziz Ansari. So picture laugh-out-loud moments with some serious fight scenes. Can you imagine John Wick teaming up with the guy who brought us Pineapple Express? Mind. Blown.

And it gets even better. The cast also includes Aziz Ansari (who’s directing the whole thing) and the super-talented Lauren “Keke” Palmer. Basically, “Good Fortune” is shaping up to be an epic movie night must-watch.

While we wait to see Roman Reigns back in the ring (we miss you, Tribal Chief!), this movie is something to get excited about. The idea of Reigns holding his own next to Keanu Reeves is pretty darn awesome, and who knows, maybe Hollywood will be his next championship title.

So, what do you think? Are you hyped to see Roman Reigns trade in the steel chair for a Hollywood spotlight? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Ringside News