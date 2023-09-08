My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Review: A Halfhearted Reunion

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 arrives in theaters with high expectations, thanks to the success of its predecessors. Directed once again by Nia Vardalos, the film follows the Portokalos family on a journey to Greece for a family reunion, commemorating the late Gus Portokalos, who was a beloved character portrayed by Michael Constantine. Unfortunately, this installment falls short of the charm and humor that made the first film a cult classic. While the ensemble cast, including Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, and Lainie Kazan, does their best, the movie struggles to capture the magic of the original.

The absence of Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021, is palpable throughout the film. His character, Gus, was a cornerstone of the franchise, providing much of its comedic brilliance and heartfelt moments. Without him, the film faces the daunting task of filling the void left by his absence, and unfortunately, it doesn’t quite succeed.

The Bad:

One of the film’s major issues is its lackluster screenplay. While the original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was celebrated for its witty and endearing script, the third installment feels like a pale imitation. The humor often falls flat, relying too heavily on recycled jokes from the previous films. It seems like the writers were banking on nostalgia to carry the film rather than crafting a fresh and engaging story.

The plot revolves around the Portokalos family’s trip to Greece for a family reunion following Gus’s passing. The film attempts to blend comedy, drama, and family dynamics, but the execution is uneven. There are moments of genuine emotion, particularly when the characters reflect on their memories of Gus, but these are often overshadowed by forced humor and contrived conflicts.

The pacing of the film is uneven, with a slow and meandering first half that struggles to hold the audience’s interest. It’s only in the latter half that the story gains some momentum, but by then, it feels too little, too late. The movie’s runtime could have been trimmed to make it more concise and engaging.

The Good:

Nia Vardalos reprises her role as Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos, and she remains as endearing as ever. Her character’s neurotic yet lovable personality is a highlight of the film. John Corbett returns as Ian Miller, Toula’s husband, and their chemistry is still present, although the script doesn’t give them as much to work with. Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos and Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos also make a return, but their characters are underutilized, contributing little to the overall plot.

Elena Kampouris takes on a more prominent role as Paris Miller, the daughter of Toula and Ian. She struggles with her identity as a Greek-American teenager, but her character arc feels rushed and lacks depth. Kampouris delivers a decent performance, but the material she’s given doesn’t allow her to shine.

Visually, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 shines with its picturesque Greek backdrop. The film captures the beauty of Greece’s landscapes and architecture, making it a feast for the eyes. However, the stunning scenery can only do so much to compensate for the film’s shortcomings.

Overall:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 falls short of living up to the legacy of its predecessors. While it’s heartwarming to see the beloved characters back on screen, the absence of Michael Constantine’s Gus is deeply felt, and the film struggles to capture the magic of the original. The screenplay lacks the wit and charm that made the first film a classic, relying too heavily on recycled humor and tired stereotypes. The performances, especially by Nia Vardalos, are commendable, but they can’t fully compensate for the film’s shortcomings. Ultimately, this third installment feels like a missed opportunity to revisit a beloved family and their eccentric traditions with the same freshness and humor that endeared them to audiences in the first place.