Beacon 23 Finds New Home With MGM+

TV shows being axed is not a new concept. We’ve been watching beloved series face cancellations for as long as the art has been around. However, the past few years saw so many COVID-19-related cancellations and production delays that our hearts really can’t take any more. Fortunately, one show whose fate was unknown just found a home, stopping any potential panic. Beacon 23 will now premiere on MGM+ on November 12th, after previously setting sights on Spectrum-AMC. Let’s dig into why the series was in release-date limbo and why we’re looking forward to it!

Beacon 23 Moves from Spectrum-AMC to MGM+

The upcoming series is based on Hugh Howey’s book series of the same name and was created for the screen by Zak Penn. It was initially greenlit by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, with the plan of releasing it on Spectrum-AMC. Spectrum Originals and Charter Communications looked at the project as a way to bring in more cable subscriptions, thanks to the often-found success of scripted originals.

Eventually, Charter went on to plan for a transition out of scripted programming. Spectrum Originals quickly closed and left Beacon 23 without a planned home. Though, it seems like the hype around the series was strong enough to ensure that nobody left it behind, and Beacon 23 is officially landing on MGM+ later this year. It was already renewed for a second season back at Spectrum, which bodes well for its success.

What’s All Of The Hype About?

Beacon 23 follows Aster (played by Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey) and Halan (If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Stephan James). The duo have found themselves trapped on the outskirts of outer space in a lighthouse of sorts. The sci-fi tale will have the pair questioning each other’s motives while simultaneously needing to rely on each other.

The first two episodes of Beacon 23 will premiere on MGM+ on November 12th, with the following six episodes releasing in the following weeks.

One of my favourites in science fiction is when shows rely on the vastness and loneliness of space. It seems like Beacon 23 will do just that. So, this story is definitely one that I’ll be giving a shot.

Will you be watching Beacon 23 when it lands on MGM+? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming show (and the mild drama behind it) in the comments!