Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One First Trailer

The first part of Zack Snyder‘s planned sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, titled Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire, is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2023, followed by Part II, titled Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, in April 2024.

The casting also has a lot of familiar faces

The movie is one of Zack Snyder’s largest ensemble casts ever put together. The film will feature appearances from Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein, and many more.

When the soldiers of a despotic governing power approach a tranquil colony on the edge of the galaxy, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mystery stranger living among the villagers, turns out to be their greatest chance for survival. Kora, a former member of the Imperium, is fully aware of what occurs to the locals when the group next returns to exploit them. She encourages the locals to rise up and take action against the government, which is clearly out to destroy their community’s land.

Kora gathers a small band of warriors – outcasts, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from many planets who share a shared thirst for forgiveness and vengeance. She is tasked with locating skilled soldiers who would join with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World. The fate of a galaxy is at stake as the shadow of an entire Realm descends upon the most unlikely of moons, and in the process, a new army of heroes is created.

Snyder unveiling a Rebel Moon video game

Snyder has hinted at a big RPG set in the same world as the Rebel Moon movie. Snyder announced that Super Evil Megacorp, a mobile game developer, was creating a Rebel Moon mobile game at Gamescom. It’s unclear if it was the previously disclosed project.

The release of a video game fits with Snyder’s previously stated intention to create a common universe for the sci-fi franchise. In a July 2023 interview, the director—who also co-wrote and directed Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire—described his goals for the series’ future. Snyder mentioned that he has already created a 450-page bible document intended to kick off a number of other Rebel Moon movies.

Snyder said that the renegade satellite that the movie is named after isn’t expected to make an appearance on screen until the planned third sequel. This gives us a clue as to how far ahead Snyder is planning in the future of the franchise beyond A Child of Fire and The Scargiver.

So far the untitled game, which will be made exclusively for Netflix users, will serve as an interactive, canonical continuation of the Rebel Moon franchise’s plot. Super Evil Megacorp later billed the game as “a co-op action game” that will accommodate up to four players.

When will viewers be able to see it?

Rebel Moon won’t be available for a while. A Child Of Fire releases in December 2023 while The Scargiver won’t be released in April 2024.