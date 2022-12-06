Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Filming is Finished

Zack Snyder has wrapped principle photogrpahy on his new movie Rebel Moon for Netflix. Zack Snyder is a popular director and we tend to cover just about everything he works on. His new project for Netflix, Rebel Moon, is wrapped in mystery but we do have clues about what we might expect. Rebel Moon was born from the ashes of a pitch for a Star Wars movie that Disney did not move forward with. Zack took the elements of this story to Netflix and is creating something original for the streamer.

So far we have only seen one image of actor Djimon Honsou and a some cool set footage showing off a massive spaceship. The cast for Rebel Moon includes some really remarkable names including Djimon Honsou, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and more.

Zack announced the completion of filming on his Vero account with the following:

“Thank you to everyone who worked on shooting Rebel Moon. I am humbled by your artistry, dedication, your incredible hard work, and your friendship. Without you there simply would be no movie. So again, I thank you! That’s a wrap on principal photography!!!!”

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.”

Now that we know that filming has wrapped we should expect more details about he film soon. I would love for Netflix to be able to put out a trailer or teaser in time for Superbowl, which is when a lot of studios release trailers. The very idea of this movie seems really exciting because I would love to see Zack Snyder play around in the world of Star Wars. This may not be Star Wars but this glimpse feels like the next best thing.