Marvel Responds to Beau DeMayo’s Firing and Stripped Credit

DeMayo’s Allegations

Beau DeMayo, who played a significant role in the development of X-Men ’97, took to social media on Thursday to express his frustration. He claimed that Marvel Studios had removed his credits for the second season of the show, despite his completion of the work before his exit. DeMayo described this as part of a “troubling pattern” he endured while working at Marvel.

“Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post,” DeMayo wrote on X (formerly Twitter), along with an illustration of himself as Cyclops. He also referenced ongoing struggles during his time working on X-Men ’97 and Blade.

Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024

Marvel’s Response

In response to DeMayo’s claims, Marvel issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter outlining the reasons behind his firing. A Marvel spokesperson stated, “Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.” Sources suggest that the investigation involved allegations of sexual misconduct, which ultimately led to the decision to remove his season two credits.

The spokesperson further mentioned that an agreement had been reached between Marvel and DeMayo regarding his social media activity after his exit. However, DeMayo’s continued breaches of this agreement reportedly contributed to his loss of credit for the second season.

The Fallout and DeMayo’s Reaction

Despite the controversy surrounding DeMayo’s departure, X-Men ’97 has continued to thrive. The show received critical acclaim, achieving a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned DeMayo an Emmy nomination for the episode “Remember It.” Marvel has already teased the second season at D23, and has announced that Matthew Chauncey will take over writing duties for season three.

In response to Marvel’s statement, DeMayo returned to social media, stating, “The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It’s tragic it’s come to this but unsurprising. Stay tuned.”

As this situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how both parties will proceed. For now, the controversy adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the X-Men ’97 series and its creative team.