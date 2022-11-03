Agatha Coven of Chaos casts Joe Locke

Now, this is some surprising news! We’re learning that the upcoming Disney+ show from Marvel, Agatha Coven of Chaos, is adding Joe Locke to the cast. Joe Locke is known for appearing in the Netflix series Heartstopper as Jack Spring. Joe Lock will join the cast of Agatha Coven of Chaos and will appear in the series alongside star Kathryn Hahn. The unexpected news comes from Deadline and reads as follows:

Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources describe the character as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor. Hahn is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha in the series. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

Now, these reports have the internet buzzing with theories about what character Locke will play. The most popular idea is that he will appear as an older version of Wanda and Vision’s fictional child Billy. In the comics, Billy becomes a sorcerer and is able to channel chaos magic a bit like his mother. He goes by the name of Wiccan and is one of the most prominent gay superheroes in Marvel comics.

I personally like this casting a lot. Joe Locke already looks like the perfect Wiccan and I could totally see him as the character moving forward. I am going to check out an episode or two of Heartstopper to get a better feel for the actor but I have a good feeling about this one. So far, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is looking like it will enter production sooner than later and we’re expecting the show to premiere on Disney+ next year.

That’s all for this one…