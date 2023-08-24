The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has arrived!

With a December 22nd release date through Netflix (It is coming to some cinemas as well!), Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, is here to give you something perfect to watch around the festive season. Forget the rom-coms, forget watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for the 100th time, this year, you’re going to space!

The trailer simply looks superb. It comes across as a tale of revenge, and after her peaceful life is threatened, we are going to witness warrior Kora (Sofia Boutella) attempt to take on the corrupt Mother World, which is maintained by Regent Balisarius (Fra Free). Along the way, she enlists other trained fighters to help, and Snyder himself confirmed that everyone taking on Regent Balisarius has their own redemptive story. The trailer establishes that Zack Snyder tone that I mentioned earlier, whilst promoting monumental combat scenes. For those demanding that Hollywood come up with original ideas, then this one is for you. If you’re also into Sci-Fi, then it’s a double win. With Anthony Hopkins narrating over the trailer, you can already tell that there’s an exciting depth to this story, and I can’t wait to see that translate to the finished product. The cast also expands out to Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, to name only but a couple.

With Zack Snyder drifting away from the DCEU his followers were left wondering what might come next from him, and they didn’t have to wait too long, because he has returned with an epic trailer for his new project, Rebel Moon! After creating a script for an original Star Wars movie, things didn’t go to plan when Star Wars was sold to Disney! Since that point, Zack Snyder has been re-shaping this very script into Rebel Moon. Working alongside Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, he has created an original idea, for Sci-Fi fans to immerse themselves into.

It might have been a diverse, roller-coaster style decade+ for him in the DCEU, however, there’s no denying that Zack Snyder is a more than capable writer/director with an actual army of fans. Just google “RestoreTheSnyderVerse” to fully understand what I mean. Within the DCEU his directing work on Man of Steel & Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed that if he had the right creative power behind him, he could give us an EPIC DC outing, and to this day, fans still feel like he has unfinished business within that realm, especially as he had plenty of ideas for sequels to the Justice League. What I love the most about his work, is the tone that he brings to his movies, it’s almost like an actual comic book feel in of itself. When you look at 300, Watchmen and even more recently Army of the Dead, you can really tell that they’re all done by the same director. He creates a magnificent tone with his movies, a stylish and slick format designed for the big screen, and it always looks visually stunning. Also, just to add, Dawn of the Dead (2004) is one of my favourite zombie movies, and if you haven’t seen it, then I strongly advise adding it to your watchlist.

To conclude, the trailer confirmed that a follow-up called Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver (It took an estimated $166 million to bring both of these projects to life) will be unleashed on April 19th, 2024. So you can watch the first movie, already knowing that the movie series has a future. Will it have the same initial impact as Star Wars or Star Trek? Who knows, but we don’t have to wait too long to find out!