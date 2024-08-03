Charlie Hunnam is Back: Get Ready for ‘Criminal’ on Amazon Prime Video

Ladies and gents, brace yourselves. Charlie Hunnam, the ruggedly handsome actor we adored as Jax Teller in “Sons of Anarchy,” is returning to our screens with a new TV series, “Criminal.” Yes, you heard it right! Hunnam is set to bring his signature bad-boy charm back to television in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series. Let’s dive into what we know so far about this highly anticipated show.

A New Crime Saga: What’s ‘Criminal’ About?

“Criminal” is poised to be an epic series centered on an interlocking universe of crime stories involving multiple criminal families. If you loved the intricate plots of “Sons of Anarchy,” then get ready because this show is going to serve some serious drama. Hunnam will play Leo, a brilliant master thief who prefers brains over brawn. He’s the kind of guy who sees all the angles, plans meticulously, and avoids violence. Think of him as the chess player of the criminal underworld.

Unlike other crooks, Leo avoids guns and fights, which makes other criminals see him as a coward. This includes his father, Tommy, a hardened man who went to prison for offing the city’s most feared criminal, Teeg Lawless. So, Leo’s journey isn’t just about outsmarting the law; it’s about navigating family expectations and the dangerous world he’s a part of.

Stellar Cast and Crew

“Criminal” boasts a star-studded cast that promises to keep you hooked. Alongside Hunnam, we have:

Adria Arjona : Recently seen in “Hit Man” with Glen Powell, playing a car thief.

: Recently seen in “Hit Man” with Glen Powell, playing a car thief. Kadeem Harrison : Taking on the role of a boxer.

: Taking on the role of a boxer. Emilia Clarke : Yes, Daenerys herself will portray an armed robber.

: Yes, Daenerys herself will portray an armed robber. Richard Jenkins : Playing a friend of Leo’s late father.

: Playing a friend of Leo’s late father. Luke Evans : Cast as a former thief turned military man.

: Cast as a former thief turned military man. John Hawkes : Joining the fray as a criminal underworld shark.

: Joining the fray as a criminal underworld shark. Gus Harper and Dominic Burgess: Adding more depth to the ensemble.

The series is adapted from a graphic novel by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, known for their work on “Batman: Gotham Noir” and “Incognito.” With Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (directors of “Captain Marvel“) helming the first four episodes, you can expect top-notch storytelling and direction.

Production and Release Date

The production of “Criminal” kicked off in April 2024 in Portland, Oregon. Though Amazon Prime Video hasn’t confirmed an exact release date, we can expect the show to drop sometime in 2025. So, mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready because this series is going to be a wild ride.

The Hunnam Effect: Why We Love Charlie

Charlie Hunnam has a knack for choosing roles that resonate with audiences. From his iconic portrayal of Jax Teller to his recent stint in “Shantaram,” Hunnam embodies complex characters with ease. His return to TV in “Criminal” is highly anticipated, not just because of his acting chops but also due to his ability to bring depth and nuance to every role.

Hunnam knows how to pick projects that showcase his talents, and “Criminal” seems to be another perfect fit. His character, Leo, is a departure from the typical tough-guy persona. Instead, he’s a thinker, a planner, and a man trying to carve out his path in a world filled with danger and deception.

What Can We Expect? from Criminal

While we await the trailer, one thing is certain: “Criminal” will be packed with suspense, drama, and stellar performances. The dynamic between Leo and his father, the tension among criminal families, and the strategic heists will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Charlie Hunnam fan or just love a good crime drama, “Criminal” is set to be your next TV obsession. Stay tuned for more updates, and keep an eye out for the latest Charlie Hunnam news.

(Source: Uproxx)