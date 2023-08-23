James Gunn: I Was Never Making A ‘Young Superman’ Movie

Are we getting a Young Superman movie? Last November, Peter Safran and the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker took over as Co-CEO’s of DC. Gunn started making big adjustments, the first of which was to start the DC Universe after ending the DC Extended Universe. Ever since James Gunn opted to replace a number of loved actors for the DC Universe (DCU), he has faced criticism from fans.

The Young Superman Rumor

David Corenswet, a younger actor, took Henry Cavill’s position as The Man Of Steel. In defense of his decision, the Suicide Squad director claimed that Cavill did not match his concept for the future film. Fans, however, are uncertain about Gunn’s plans for the DC Universe in light of his most recent disclosure.

The Superman: Legacy writer, director, and co-president of DC Studios took to Threads to address a misconception about the film and the rationale for the casting change from 40-year-old Henry Cavill to 30-year-old David Corenswet. If Gunn’s movie is set in the past, a fan inquired. The director Gunn said, “I was never making a ‘Young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!“

According to rumors, Superman: Legacy will focus on a younger Superman than Cavill

Back in December 2022, Gunn appeared to make it very clear that Cavill’s age was the main reason for removing him from the Superman role. “Henry Cavill won’t be playing Superman since the opening phases of the plot will center on an earlier period of the character’s existence”, the director wrote on Twitter.

With Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Corenswet (Netflix’s The Politician) was introduced Superman in June. They were just two of the numerous actors who auditioned for the main parts; Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult were also up for the role.

Now Gunn is also attempting to create a version of the character that would please practically all of the fans. We have to assume that it wouldn’t make sense to rehire Cavill and use his version. The public strongly disagreed with James Gunn’s choice to let go of Henry Cavill. The actor receives praise for his depiction of the character and has also has the support of the fans. Some fans would like the idea of Cavill’s comeback and allow WB to explore two versions of Superman, just like there are two versions of Batman.

Gunn plans to begin filming for Superman: Legacy in early 2024, and the movie will be released on July 11, 2025. There will also be casting for more characters like Lex Luthor and the superhero team The Authority. The movie is the first thing that Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran will oversee in its entirety.