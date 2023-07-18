Superman Legacy casting news has landed!

When James Gunn announced that he was re-starting the entire Superman storyline, with a brand-new Superman movie called Superman Legacy, the first question that everyone obviously had in mind was “Who is going to replace Henry Cavill?” Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long, because he recently announced that David Corenswet will be taking on this Superman Legacy casting in the iconic role, and at the same time he also confirmed that Rachel Brosnahan would be playing Clark Kent’s love interest, Lois Lane!

With David, he has starred in projects such as Pearl and We Own This City, and in a similar vein to say Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, James Gunn is clearly giving us a character that viewers won’t be able to compare to too many other characters or franchises, and in movie history, this idea always works extremely well. For Rachel, viewers would have seen her in her fantastic role as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a show which shows she can easily take on the character of Lois Lane, with a fresh approach! When it comes to cinema history, it doesn’t get much bigger than Superman, and I’m really excited to see how they’ll tackle these fantastic characters.

With the highly anticipated announcement of the two leads now confirmed, what fans have now been wondering, is “Who else will feature in the movie?” and, after giving followers just a tiny bit of time to accept the first bit of huge casting news, James Gunn has now added even more actors, to an already impressive line-up. We’ve got Anthony Carrigan (Barry) taking on the role of Rex Mason, and Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl just to start with. Then, we’ve got a James Gunn regular, Nathan Fillion (Suicide Squad) cast as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific. Ultimately, James Gunn has given us some out-of-this-world casting news for Superman: Legacy, and what’s more exciting, is that it shows that the creative process for the movie is in full swing, and James Gunn is clearly very eager to get it done. Bring it on.