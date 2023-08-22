Chicago: Vacation Friends 2 Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see Vacation Friends 2 starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone. Please note that this event will be taking place outside. So remember to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for the best movie-watching experience.

Navy Pier Water Flicks Screen, located to the right of Navy Pier

Wednesday, August 23

6:30 PM

About VACATION FRIENDS 2:

The film reunites “Vacation Friends” writer-director Clay Tarver and stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner with new co-stars Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi. Produced by Todd Garner and Stuart Besser, “Vacation Friends 2” debuts Aug. 25 exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and internationally as an Original on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Picking up a few months after the end of “Vacation Friends,” this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

