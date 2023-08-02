Get Ready For The Changeling (2023)

If you are looking for a good mystery show that is both exciting and eye-opening, then you must add The Changeling to your watch list. The Changeling is a fantasy fairy tale for grown-ups and young adults. An outstanding horror story for a parenthood tale and a dangerous odyssey taking place through an alternate New York that you didn’t know existed.

Starring Clark Backo and LaKeith Stanfield, the story revolves around the fairy tale of Apollo and Emma’s love story. This drama and fantasy movie is set in an alternate world New York City where Apollo Kagwa’s father mysteriously disappears, and his son is only left with a box of books and strange recurring dreams that haunt his life. Now as a father himself, Apollo settles into his brand new life, with his wife Emma, as they take on new roles as parents.

They settle into their new home; however, Emma is shown to be going through some deeply disturbing trouble. Emma seems to be showing signs of postpartum depression shortly after the birth of their child. In this erringly tense show, Apollo as a husband and as a father, finds it his duty to do anything he can to help his wife, Emma. Surprisingly, the suspense does not end there!

Emma commits a horrifying act after the birth of their firstborn child and then suddenly vanishes from Apollo’s life. The Changeling Takes Apollo on a terrifying quest to find his missing wife. The biggest problem is that Apollo has no idea what he has gotten himself into and his search is nothing like he would have imagined. Mysteriously, this dangerous and death-defying odyssey takes him to some forgotten island in the middle of New York City’s East River.

This Changeling Is based on the award-winning novel The Changeling and is set to release on the 8th of September this year. The show will release the first 3 episodes when it premieres and will continue to release weekly episodes until the end of October 2023. The show will have a total of 8 episodes and will make its debut on Apple TV.