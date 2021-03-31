Godzilla Vs Kong Review: It’s a Monster Slobberknocker

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons in the epic adventure “Godzilla vs. Kong,” directed by Adam Wingard. Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla Vs Kong Trailer:

The Good:

The absolute best thing about Godzilla Vs. Kong is that we finally have more attention on the monsters. It’s finally gotten to a point where the monsters are given the actual spotlight of their own movie. I appreciated the fact that we got to learn some new things about Kong and surprisingly gave his character more depth. Director, Adam Wingard managed to communicate Kong’s sense of loneliness effectively. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself rooting for him. Best of all, none of the humans overtook the film compared to the previous movies. For the most part, they stuck to their roles in being more like translators for the monsters.

I also loved the scaling of the monsters in comparison to their environment because you really get a good sense of how gigantic they are. Because of their massive size, the level of destruction was appropriate too. Godzilla Vs. Kong did not spare any causalities or collateral damage, and that is exactly what one would expect if giant monsters attacked a city.

In addition to all that, the battles were epic, and the visuals were on point. It almost felt like watching a WrestleMania matchup between two huge wrestlers. One of the battles took place in a neon colored city, and it’s simply captivating to watch. Even the visual effects of the monsters were handled nicely even with the daytime setting for the CGI. Although, at times Godzilla did look a little clunky with all his rigid scales and all.

The Bad:

A minor knock I’d have against the movie is probably in the writing. Godzilla vs Kong was overly predictable. Save for maybe just one, there are very few surprises in the movie that won’t see coming a mile away. I think much of that is because the director took a very formulaic approach to this movie. You’ll see a number of scenes that look like they were plucked right out of your favorite action flick or comic book movie. Luckily, it’s not a major problem because the main attraction isn’t the plot; it’s the monsters.

Even though the humans in the movie have taken supporting role, we still could’ve seen far less of them. They’re just not that interesting. The supposed villains in the movie are one dimensional and basic. The comic relief from Brian Tyree Henry has more misses than hits. I’m not sure why every human has to finger-pound the monsters, but it’s a weird trope that’s becoming overused.

The Verdict:

Godzilla vs Kong is exactly what you’d expect it to be; a fun, monster-sized spectacle that should be seen on the biggest screen possible. You’re coming to see the monsters fight, and more than likely that will be enough for most people. Godzilla vs Kong will feel like an old-school action movie minus the monsters giving cheesy one-liners. If it’s safe and possible to see it in theaters, that would be the recommended way to go. However, watching it at home isn’t a bad option either as it’ll be easier to appreciate with lower expectations.

Director: Adam Wingard

Writers: Eric Pearson, Max Borenstein

Director: Adam Wingard

Writers: Eric Pearson, Max Borenstein

Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall Godzilla Vs. Kong will be in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021.