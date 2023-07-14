DiCaprio Shines in Killers of the Flower Moon: Watch the Trailer

When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio, you can normally expect a pretty great movie, and when he is also working with Martin Scorsese, then the odds of a spectacular movie are almost guaranteed (Shutter Island & The Departed are just two examples…). Although it’s been a while since they collaborated, this highly creative duo is thankfully back with the release of Killers of the Flower Moon! Set in the 1920s, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a character who is at the center of a series of mysterious murders within the Osage tribe.

Working alongside Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese has adapted a screenplay based on the popular book of the same name, which was released in 2017 by author David Grann. Today, we have a brand-new trailer to show you, and it’s looking absolutely brilliant, and if you like your movies to be extremely serious, with hard hitting, realistic subject matter, then you’re in the right place. After Leonardo took on a slightly more, humour filled role in Don’t Look Up, his Killers of the Flower Moon character Ernest will bring him right back into the serious side of his acting portfolio. To add to this, we can also expect appearances from Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal and even Brendan Fraser, who continues his acting come back at the most epic level possible with a movie like this.

As someone who has kept up with the acting portfolio of Leonardo DiCaprio, I’m quite excited for Killers of the Flower Moon! I’m aware that Leonardo’s environmental work is deeply affected by Native American history, it’s an important subject to him (As it should be), so this personal attachment to the plot, and the setting of the movie will certainly bring out a superb acting performance from Leonardo, and it’ll be no surprise when this film takes home all the awards in 2024.