Experience An Emotional Tale Of True Love With Sajid Nadiadwala’s “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”!

True love is when you value your lover’s happiness more than yours, and make his or her happiness your first priority. One such love story which depicts the essence of “true love” made its theatrical release on June 29, 2023. Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”, translated as “A Tale of True Love” stars Bollywood’s budding superstar Kartik Aaryan along with Kiara Advani.

Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), an unemployed, happy-go-lucky, virgin young man, loves a rich businessman’s daughter Katha (Kiara Advani). But Katha already has a boyfriend named Tapan (Arjun Aneja). When Katha breaks up with Tapan, Satyaprem thinks that now he has a chance with her. Satyaprem, being a virgin, is eager to marry Katha. He never had intercourse and thought of giving his “virginity” as a “wedding gift” to her. He had kept his virginity reserved for her and planned to lose it to her on their wedding night.

But things did not go as expected. Even after his marriage with Katha, Satyaprem remained a virgin as their marriage could not be consummated. To know why this disaster happened, check out the emotion-laden love story “SatyaPrem Ki Katha” running only at your nearest theaters!

The Good:

A Marvelous Coming-Of-Age Love Story!

A beautiful love story indeed! SatyaPrem Ki Katha sarcastically lives up to its name, “A Tale of True Love”. I said “sarcastically” because the title has a double meaning. It also means that “Katha Belongs To Satyaprem”. A young man loves his wife dearly and can go up to any extent to prove himself as a worthy husband after their marriage when he discovers his wife’s tragic past with her ex-boyfriend. If you ask me, I would say that incidents like this are very common. You love someone but marry someone else who loves you. The same was the case with Katha. Karan Shrikant Sharma has picked up a storyline that is not just engaging but can happen to anyone who has fallen in love or is about to fall in love. This truly creates a novelty atmosphere that can appeal to the audience and in turn maintains their interest throughout the movie till its very end.

The screenplay of SatyaPrem Ki Katha is as awesome as its plot. The movie’s screenplay will impact your mind. There are several emotional instances and impactful dialogues that will definitely make you cry. Especially, women are bound to shed tears upon watching such emotional instances. There goes a scene where Satyaprem tells his wife, “So what if we can’t consummate our marriage? I am satisfied with how we are and I am happy that I have you with me”. This does signify true love and tells us that marriage is not just about sex. It is about the feelings of love, care, and sacrifice that both husband and wife must have for each other.

There are heart-wrenching scenes where Katha narrates her tragic past with her ex-boyfriend to her husband Satyaprem and his family. In another scene, you will see Satyaprem beating up his wife’s ex-boyfriend, Tapan. That too will awaken your emotions. You will feel relieved upon seeing the fate of Tapan at the hands of Satyaprem and will surely opine that he deserves such a beating for the woe he had brought upon Katha. You will applaud this beating scene after you watch the movie and see the miserable plight of Katha.

And oh! The climax of SatyaPrem Ki Katha is outstanding and is laden with unexpected moments. In fact, the last half an hour of this movie is so enthralling that it will keep you glued to your seats till the very end.

This Era Is Meant For Kartik Aaryan!

This era in Bollywood is truly made for Kartik Aaryan! He literally nails every character that he plays in his movies. A perfect combo of romance, humor, and cheesy action, that’s what he is! In SatyaPrem Ki Katha, he as Satyaprem shares superb on-screen chemistry with his co-star Kiara Advani. His character of Satyaprem is so enduring, loveable, and honest that you will start liking him as the movie will proceed. In one scene, Kartik as Satyaprem says, “Main Sochta Hi Nahi Hu Kyuki Sach Bolne Ke Pehle Kya Sochna?” which means, “I don’t think because one doesn’t need to think before speaking the truth”. This was said with so much integrity that it would make you feel that Satyaprem is probably the most honest guy on this planet. Well, I have to say, Kartik Aaryan has delivered an outstanding performance as Satyaprem which will be remembered for a long time. Kiara Advani as Katha was glamorous and fitted in her role very well. She perfectly matched opposite Kartik as his love interest-turned-wife. Kiara is the wife of Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra whose mega action-thriller “Yoddha” is expected in theaters soon.

The supporting cast in SatyaPrem Ki Katha included Arjun Aneja as Katha’s ex-boyfriend Tapan, Gajraj Rao as Satyaprem’s father, Supriya Pathak as his mother, Siddharth Randeria as Katha’s father, and Anuradha Patel as her mother. The supporting cast lent great support throughout the movie. There were also some hilarious instances which were flourished by Rajpal Yadav’s entertaining comedy.

Wonderful Songs

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is loaded with amazing tracks. Some tracks like “Gujju Pataka” and “Sun Sajni” are hard rocking enough to make you tap your feet or even dance to their beats. The choreography of these songs has a Gujarati ethnic essence because this happens to be a Gujarati love story.

There are melodious love tracks too like “Naseeb Se” and “Aaj Ke Baad” which can evoke emotions in you if you are in love or have ever fallen in love. In fact, every track in SatyaPrem Ki Katha is awesome. Just take out time to listen to more rocking tracks from this movie like “Pasoori Nu”, “Le Aaunga”, and “Raat Baaki”!

Enchanting Cinematography With Crisp Editing

SatyaPrem Ki Katha has colorful visuals and scenic backgrounds that will add to your viewing experience. The locations of the shoot in Indian cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Gulmarg, and Srinagar were exotic. The costumes and sets were filled with the colors of the Gujarati tradition and culture. In short, the cinematography by Ayananka Bose is praiseworthy. The editing by Charu Shree Roy was crisp and maintained the flow although there were some loose patches at certain instances. However, the overall editing was pretty well done.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Sameer Vidwans’ debut Bollywood film as a director. He has made his directorial mark in the Marathi film industry and I believe that with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, he has a promising career as a director in Hindi cinema.

The Bad:

Some Loose Moments Made The Screenplay Stretchy

SatyaPrem Ki Katha runs for 2 hours and 25 minutes. As I had mentioned before; there were some loose patches in the screenplay which were coupled with light comedy and light-hearted moments. This stretched the screenplay a bit but I believe that such light instances are necessary to add to the screenplay’s vibe. To be honest, this actually cannot be addressed as “bad”. In fact, this comical-turned-emotional love story is simply flawless!

The Verdict:

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a sensitive modern-age love story. It conveys a message to the young generation and spreads awareness on the situation of modern-day love and relationships. The second half of the movie is engrossing and will leave you wondering about the definition of “true love”. The concepts of “date rape” and a woman’s “consent” are very well addressed in this movie. Katha’s pain will pierce through the screen in the form of a heartfelt picture of two men, her ex-boyfriend Tapan who broke her trust, and Satyaprem, her husband, who mends it.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha oscillates from a light romantic comedy in the first half to a serious emotional drama in the second half. That’s what the Indian audience desire, a spiced-up combo of romance, comedy, emotions, and some light action here and there.

I would say that this love story will mostly appeal to the female audience. And when ladies like it, the film is a sure-shot hit! Ladies have the habit of watching a movie and bringing everyone they know including their friends, families, and near and dear ones to the cinema hall. This in turn will increase the sale of theater tickets and make this movie a hit.

However, even SatyaPrem Ki Katha was not spared from controversy. India is a country that relies on controversy. When this film was officially announced, its name was decided as "SatyaNarayan Ki Katha". However, controversy made the filmmakers change its name to "SatyaPrem Ki Katha".