Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Review: Mildly Entertaining But Ultimately Forgettable

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a film that seeks to revitalize the iconic Transformers franchise by introducing new elements and expanding the universe created by Hasbro. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the movie promises an epic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, with a twist—this time, they must team up with the Maximals to save Earth from total destruction. While packed with action sequences and boasting an impressive scope, the film falls short in character development and fails to leave a lasting impact.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer:

The Good:

One aspect that immediately stands out in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is its relentless action. The film is packed to the brim with high-octane sequences, featuring explosive battles and stunning special effects. Some of these action scenes are undeniably fun and entertaining, with the filmmakers opting for in-camera shots whenever possible, which adds a sense of authenticity to the robot battles. However, there are moments when the action becomes repetitive, and certain scenes lack the energy and creativity necessary to truly engage the audience. These lackluster action moments feel bland and lifeless, failing to leave a lasting impression.

On the positive side, the film’s scope and world-building are commendable. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts expands the universe beyond what we’ve seen in previous installments. It introduces new characters and factions, showcasing a diverse array of Transformers. The visuals are impressive, and the film effectively captures the scale of the conflict between the Autobots, Decepticons, and Maximals. The world feels lived-in and visually striking, creating an immersive experience for the audience. This expanded scope adds depth to the franchise and hints at exciting possibilities for future films.

The Bad:

However, where the film falters is in its character development. While the performances are solid, particularly Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, the characters feel underdeveloped and lack the depth necessary to fully engage the audience. Noah Diaz, in particular, comes across as a more likable version of Sam Witwicky, the protagonist from the Michael Bay Transformers movies. The film attempts to inject humor and charm into the character but ultimately fails to provide him with a compelling arc or meaningful growth. As a result, the emotional connection between the audience and the characters remains superficial, making it difficult to truly invest in their journey.

It’s worth noting that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a step in the right direction when compared to the Michael Bay-directed Transformers films. The excessive explosions and overtly sexualized depictions of female characters that plagued those movies are toned down, allowing for a more balanced and coherent narrative. The action sequences are generally more enjoyable, and the film benefits from a stronger focus on storytelling. However, it’s essential to mention that the movie falls short of reaching the heights set by Travis Knight’s Bumblebee. That film expertly blended science fiction with coming-of-age elements, delivering a heartfelt and emotionally resonant story that resonated with audiences. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lacks that level of nuance and emotional depth.

Ultimately, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an entertaining enough movie when experienced in theaters. The action sequences and visual spectacle provide an enjoyable ride while it lasts. However, once the credits roll, the film quickly fades from memory. Its lack of memorable characters and a truly compelling narrative prevent it from leaving a lasting impact. While it may be a step up from the Michael Bay era, it falls short of the heights achieved by its predecessor, Bumblebee.